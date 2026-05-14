Labour's Civil War: A Summer of Chaos Ahead as Wes Streeting Quits the Cabinet

Labour's civil war is set to plunge the nation and the party into a summer of chaos as Wes Streeting finally quits the Cabinet ahead of an expected leadership campaign against Sir Keir Starmer. The article discusses the potential contenders, the rules of the contest, and the impact of a new Prime Minister on triggering a general election.

Labour 's civil war is set to plunge the nation and the party into a summer of chaos - after Wes Streeting finally quit the Cabinet ahead of an expected leadership campaign against Sir Keir Starmer .

With an ever-changing field of candidates and permutations any one of a handful of potential challengers could emerge triumphant - or the PM could even stay in power. Under party rules Mr Streeting and any others need the written backing of 20 per cent of its MPs - currently 81 - to make it official. It is not yet clear if he has that many, meaning he could yet be forced to abandon his bid in an embarrassing climb-down.

But if he does have the numbers it will open the floodgates for other challengers to come forward, including former deputy PM Angela Rayner, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband and Armed Forces Minister Al Carns. If more than one of Rayner, Burnham and Miliband run they could split the vote among members on the party's left, allowing the more moderate Streeting to come through the middle - or for Starmer to stay in No 10.

But much will depend on Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC), which will set the rules of the contest





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Labour Civil War Leadership Campaign Sir Keir Starmer Wes Streeting National Executive Committee (NEC) Rules Of The Contest Contenders Potential Challengers Preferential Vote System Electoral System Public Vote Local MP PM UK General Election Taxman Holiday Home Underpaying Tax Single Mother Grandmother Minister Under Gordon Brown Decorated Former Royal Marines Special Forces Colonel Armed Forces Minister Net Zero Secretary Green Power Drive Losing An Election Party Leader Potential Future Party Leader Selly Oak MP Afghanistan Royal Marines Special Forces Colonel MP Since 2024 Touted As A Potential Future Party Leader By C Real Scale Of His Support Within Labour Is Unc

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