Labour's Civil War: A Summer of Chaos Ahead

Labour's civil war is set to plunge the nation and the party into a summer of chaos as Wes Streeting quits the Cabinet and prepares for an expected leadership campaign against Sir Keir Starmer. With an ever-changing field of candidates and permutations, any one of a handful of potential challengers could emerge in the coming days. The rules and timing of the election are set by the National Executive Committee (NEC), and the candidates need the written backing of 20 per cent of its MPs to make it official.

Labour 's civil war is set to plunge the nation and the party into a summer of chaos - after Wes Streeting finally quit the Cabinet ahead of an expected leadership campaign against Sir Keir Starmer.

With an ever-changing field of candidates and permutations any one of a handful of potential challengers could emerge in the coming days. Under party rules Mr Streeting and any others need the written backing of 20 per cent of its MPs - currently 81 - to make it official. It is not yet clear if he has that many, meaning he could yet be forced to abandon his bid in an embarrassing climb-down.

But if he does have the numbers it will open the floodgates for other challengers to come forward, including former deputy PM Angela Rayner, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband and Armed Forces Minister Al Carns. If more than one of Rayner, Burnham and Miliband run they could split the vote among members on the party's left, allowing the more moderate Streeting to come through the middle - or for Starmer to stay in No 10.

But much will depend on Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC), which will set the rules of the contest. Here the Mail tries to answer some of the outstanding questions about just what is going on. Labour's civil war is set to plunge the nation and the party into a summer of chaos - if the challengers to Sir Keir Starmer can get their act together. Will a new Prime Minister trigger a general election?

Almost certainly the answer is no. The next election is due in 2029 and there is no rule that says that a change in Prime Minister must trigger one. Under the UK electoral system, the public vote for their local MP, and it is then up to the party with the most seats to choose the PM during their time in office.

And with Labour doing so badly in the polls it would be a high-risk move by any new leader that could put Nigel Farage in No 10. However, more than half of the public (53 per cent) polled by YouGov last week said there should be a general election if Sir Keir is replaced. The idea was backed by more than a third (35 per cent) of Labour voters.

Yesterday, Lord Hutton, the Labour peer and former defence secretary, told Times Radio any potential replacement 'absolutely cannot steal Keir Starmer's mandate' and should call a general election. Who are the contenders? At the moment, no one has officially declared that they are running to replace Sir Keir, but that could change within hours. Mr Streeting is tipped to officially launch a challenge today.

He is an MP in East London and has been Health Secretary since the 2024 election. He is seen as being on the moderate, Blairite wing of the party. If he won he would be the UK's first out gay prime minister. Ms Rayner has not officially said she will run, but in a well-timed announcement she announced today she had been cleared by the taxman after underpaying tax when buying an £800,000 holiday home.

The row forced her to resign as DPM last year. She is an MP in Manchester, a former teenage single mother and now grandmother who is from the party left. Mr Burnham was a minister under Gordon Brown. He quit the Commons in 2017 after failing to be elected Labour leader for the second time and has spent nine years as mayor of Greater Manchester.

He has made little secret of his desire to return and replace Sir Keir in No 10 as a Left-wing candidate. Ed Miliband has already been Labour leader, from 2010 to 2015. He stepped down after losing an election to David Cameron's Tories. He is the current Net Zero Secretary responsible for spearheading Labour's green power drive and is another candidate from the left of the party.

Mr Carns is the Armed Forces Minister. A decorated former Royal Marines and special forces Colonel who served in Afghanistan, he has only been an MP since 2024. The Selly Oak MP has been touted as a potential future party leader by commentators, but the real scale of his support within Labour is unclear. How does a Labour leadership election work?

The rules and timing of the election are set by the NEC. Firstly the candidates - apart from Sir Keir - need to get the written backing of 81 MPs to be allowed to stand. There would then be a campaign period - the length of which would have to be determined. As set out below, a longer campaign would suit Mr Burnham and a shorter one Mr Streeting and other Left candidates.

When it comes to the vote itself, it is done via a preferential vote system. Labour members and those in affiliated trade unions would be asked to list the candidates in order of preference. The winner has to get more than 50 per cent of the votes to win.

If they do not get this in the first round of voting, the last-placed candidate is eliminated and their votes redistributed among the other candidates based on who they put as their second choice. This continues in further rounds until one candidate gets more than 50 per cen





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Labour Civil War Leadership Election Wes Streeting Angela Rayner Andy Burnham Ed Miliband Al Carns National Executive Committee National Executive Committee (NEC) Preferential Vote System UK Electoral System General Election

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