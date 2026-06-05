Labour's Attorney General Slams Tory Immigration Plans as 'Letting People Drown'

Labour's Attorney General, Richard Hermer, has slammed Conservative immigration plans as 'letting people drown' in the Channel. Hermer made the remarks as he gave a forceful defence of Labour's commitment to the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

One of Keir Starmer 's closest allies, Richard Hermer , the Attorney General, has suggested that those who want to axe human rights laws in order to cut illegal migration are happy to let people drown in the Channel.

Hermer made the remarks as he gave a forceful defence of Labour's commitment to the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). The Conservatives and Reform UK have vowed to quit the ECHR if they win power at the next general election, as a means of dealing with illegal immigration.

However, Hermer argued that it was only by remaining members of the ECHR and the Council of Europe that Britain could cooperate with other countries on trying to reduce the number of Channel crossings. He pointed to the Government's 'one in, one out' immigration agreement with France, as well as a separate 'shallow waters' deal aimed at stopping so-called 'taxi boats' used by people smugglers.

Hermer also highlighted the Government's pact with Germany to disrupt the supply of small boats to northern France and Belgium. He told the BBC's Political Thinking podcast that since Labour came back into Government, and re-committed to the Council of Europe and the Convention, they have been able to sign really meaningful deals. Thousands of people have been stopped in shallow waters, who otherwise would have made it to the UK, due to the Government's action.

Hermer added that those deals are because the UK is in the Council of Europe, and that they would go if the UK quit the ECHR. He challenged Conservative and Reform promises to swiftly deport those who illegally arrive in the UK, saying that what they mean by that is they let people drown in the water, and that is not a British way to deal with it.

He said that the way to deal with it is the way that they have been dealing with it, through cooperation with the states through which people are traveling, and that this is only possible through membership of the Council of Europe. Pressed on whether he was suggesting Tory leader Kemi Badenoch wanted people to drown in the Channel, Hermer replied that he was not, and that some of the language and rhetoric from some of the voices to the right of Badenoch is deeply concerning, and shows a disregard for the humanity of people.

He said that it is only through international cooperation that they will be able to deal effectively with small boats





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Keir Starmer Richard Hermer Labour Party Conservative Party Reform UK European Convention On Human Rights Council Of Europe Channel Crossings Immigration Human Rights

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas Attorney General investigates over alleged chemicals in kids' foodThe Texas Attorney General has launched an investigation into major food and pesticide companies over concerns that children are being exposed to potentially harmful levels of glyphosate herbicide residue in everyday food products.

Read more »

Trump endorses Republican candidate for Nevada attorney generalWith just a week before Primary Election Day, President Donald Trump has weighed in on Nevada's attorney general race.

Read more »

New Jersey Attorney General Sues Operator of Detention CenterNew Jersey attorney general sues operator of Delaney Hall detention center after ICE officer was threatened outside the centEr.

Read more »

Trump plans to nominate Todd Blanche as Attorney GeneralBlanche has been serving as acting attorney general since April after Pam Bondi was fired.

Read more »