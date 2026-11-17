Critics allege the DWP jobs tsar used AI for his 267-page NEET report and press release, adding to Labour's controversies over technology use in government.

Alan Milburn, the government's jobs tsar, faces fresh allegations that his landmark 267-page review into Britain's NEETs crisis was drafted with the assistance of artificial intelligence. Critics have accused Labour of relying heavily on generative AI tools to produce not only the comprehensive assessment of youth joblessness but also the accompanying press release issued alongside the report.

Allegations of AI Use in Official Reports

The Department for Work and Pensions did not deny that AI was utilized to help draft the documents in question. These allegations emerge as the Labour government confronts mounting scrutiny regarding its expanding reliance on artificial intelligence for significant state work. The controversy adds to a series of embarrassing incidents involving the misuse or casual use of AI technology by senior political figures.

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Recent disclosures have intensified the debate over the ethical and practical implications of using automated tools in high-level government functions. While the use of AI for drafting text is becoming more common, the scale of its application in official policy reviews has drawn sharp criticism from political opponents who question the authenticity and depth of such outputs.

Reform UK Condemns the Practice

Reform UK, the political party that raised the concerns regarding Mr. Milburn's report, claimed that specific sections of the document contain text with the unmistakable cadence characteristic of AI-generated content. The party further asserted that certain passages of the associated press release were clearly written by AI, likely utilizing the Claude model. This accusation has fueled broader criticism of the government's approach to policy communication.

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Lee Anderson, the chairman of Reform UK, responded strongly to the revelations. He stated that it is little wonder young people are struggling to find employment when the government is relying on ChatGPT to write everything. His comments reflect a growing sentiment among opposition figures that the use of such technology undermines the perceived effort and authenticity of political leadership.

Mr. Anderson described Prime Minister Andy Burnham as an empty vessel who lacks clarity on his own beliefs. He argued that the Prime Minister's man-of-the-people act is quickly falling apart under the weight of these controversies. The remarks highlight the political vulnerability Labour faces as it attempts to maintain public trust in an era of rapid technological change.

Wider Government AI Controversies

The allegations against Alan Milburn follow a recent incident involving a Number 10 speechwriter. Last week, it was reported that a Downing Street aide was caught using ChatGPT on a train to help craft a speech for Prime Minister Andy Burnham. The aide was tasked with making the speech more emotive for Welsh Labour members, a detail that was captured by a fellow passenger enjoying a prosecco.

A Number 10 spokesperson later intervened to clarify the situation. They confirmed that Mr. Burnham writes most of his own speeches, attempting to distance the Prime Minister from the actions of the staff member. This clarification was part of a broader effort to manage the narrative surrounding the government's use of AI tools in day-to-day operations.

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Broader Civil Service Adoption

Beyond the political sphere, reports indicate that AI adoption is widespread within the civil service. The Daily Mail reported on Monday that half of the civil servants in several Whitehall departments have admitted to using AI to save time at work. This statistic suggests that the technology is deeply embedded in government workflows, raising questions about oversight and standardization.

The extent of AI usage across different levels of the public sector highlights a significant shift in administrative practices. As more departments integrate these tools, the government faces the challenge of ensuring that the use of AI remains transparent and accountable. The current controversies underscore the need for clear guidelines on the appropriate use of generative AI in official documentation.

Impact on Public Perception

The cumulative effect of these incidents is a growing skepticism among the public regarding the authenticity of government communications. Critics argue that the reliance on AI tools diminishes the personal responsibility and intellectual engagement expected from senior officials. The political fallout from these revelations could influence public opinion on Labour's ability to manage modern governance challenges.

As the debate continues, it remains unclear whether the government will implement stricter protocols for the use of AI in drafting official reports. The incident involving Alan Milburn's NEET review serves as a focal point for these discussions, illustrating the tension between technological efficiency and political integrity. The outcome of this controversy may set precedents for how future administrations handle the integration of AI in public service.