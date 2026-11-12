Labour Revolt Over Milburn Plan to Cut Youth Disability Benefits

Alan Milburn's proposal to remove health elements from youth benefits sparks Labour rebellion as MPs warn of harm to disabled NEETs.

Andy Burnham is confronting a significant internal revolt within the Labour Party regarding controversial proposals to strip young people of primary sickness and disability benefits. A Government review is preparing to call for under-25s to be barred from receiving the health element of universal credit and personal independence payments. The initiative, led by Alan Milburn, aims to drastically reduce the number of NEETs-young people not in education, employment, or training. Currently, nearly one million individuals fall into this category, a statistic that has devastating effects on their long-term life chances.

Milburn Proposal Mechanics and Financial Shifts

Alan Milburn is making the suggestion in a bid to cut the number of 'NEETs' by restructuring how out-of-work young people are treated. Under his plans, under-25s would no longer receive the health element of UC and Pip. Instead, they would receive a new youth allowance paid at the standard rate of UC. Milburn told the Times that changes will not be pain-free and acknowledged that some individuals will receive less financial support at the beginning of their benefit claim than under the current system. He stated he would set out a big rewriting of the welfare system next week when publishing the second part of his review, commissioned by former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer. The Government plans to bring forward major welfare reforms in 2027 amid efforts to reduce the number of NEETs. While the move generates savings, all of these funds would go towards an immediate drive to get youths back into the workforce. This strategy could mean taxpayers spending an extra £6billion a year in the short term.

Also read Alan Milburn Review Targets Youth Sickness Benefits Reform

Labor Rebellion and Stakeholder Opposition

The idea of taking away benefits is already causing disquiet among Labour MPs, who previously killed off an attempt to curb welfare spending under Keir Starmer. Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy, a key figure in the previous benefits rebellion, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the Government should be waiting for a separate review into Pip by Work and Pensions minister Stephen Timms. She argued that you do not get a disabled young person into work by taking away the money that helps them get into work. Ribeiro-Addy noted that the cuts seem to land on disabled people, many of whom are in college or already in work. She emphasized that Personal Independence Payments pay the extra costs of being disabled, such as getting to work or living independently. Fellow Labour MP Rachael Maskell said she was waiting to see the full detail of the report. She warned the Daily Mail that if you take away support to help someone get to work or college, then surely that will increase unemployment. The Greens have also condemned the suggestion as cruel.

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Employment Support and Future Welfare Settlement

Under Milburn's framework, employment support would be expanded significantly to compensate for the benefit cuts. Milburn stated that the menu of opportunities has got to increase for these young individuals. They will be assigned a personal adviser who will stick with them until they have found a job, an apprenticeship, or a college place. These advisers will provide coaching all the way through the process to ensure sustained engagement. Many people receiving Pip will be moved on to a new benefit called the additional cost allowance to help with costs relating to their disability. Those with disabilities that mean they can never be expected to work would be given a new benefit targeted to a smaller cohort. Mr Burnham has said an overhaul to the benefits system will require the Government to invest up front in young people. Housing minister Matthew Pennycook stated there must be a new settlement for young people. The Tories have been demanding cuts to benefits, warning the country cannot afford the levels of welfare. The proportion of NEETs who are classed as disabled has increased sharply over recent years, adding complexity to the reform efforts.