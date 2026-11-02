Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood Exempts 300,000 Care Workers From Immigration Crackdown After Labour Left-Wing Revolt

Shabana Mahmood has reversed plans to extend settlement wait times for 282,000 foreign care workers following Labour party revolt. Only 500,000 of 1.9 million eligible nationals will face longer waits until 2030.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has announced a significant reversal of her proposed immigration crackdown, exempting approximately 300,000 foreign care workers from extended waiting periods for permanent residence. The decision marks a major concession to Labour party MPs who strongly opposed the original blueprint, which was first outlined twelve months ago. Under the revised measures published on Monday, the government has scaled back its initial ambition to drastically delay settlement rights for overseas nationals.

Analysis of the new data reveals that out of 1.9 million foreign nationals scheduled to become eligible for settlement by 2030, only 500,000 will ultimately face longer waiting periods. More than three-quarters of foreign care workers, totaling over 300,000 individuals, will remain subject to the existing five-year qualification period for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR). This substantial adjustment ensures that the majority of the care sector workforce retains their original pathway to permanent status despite the broader policy tightening.

Also read Haley Stevens reverses course, endorses Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan

The updated scheme introduces several critical concessions for other employment categories and vulnerable groups. Foreign nationals in lower-qualified public sector jobs, including teaching assistants, podiatrists, and nursing auxiliaries, retain the current five-year route. Additionally, workers in these lower-qualified roles no longer face the previously proposed fifteen-year wait for ILR; instead, they may qualify for permanent residence in ten years. The package also establishes shorter ILR waiting periods for certain refugees, reflecting a nuanced approach to the broader immigration framework.

A key mechanism in the new policy provides a second opportunity for care workers who fail to meet criteria after five years. Those who do not qualify for ILR following their initial five-year period will be granted a new five-year visa. This extension allows these individuals a renewed chance to satisfy the requirements for permanent residence in Britain. The measure aims to prevent the sudden loss of status for workers who are close to meeting the necessary thresholds but fall slightly short.

Advertisement

The reversal follows intense internal pressure from the Labour party, particularly its left-wing faction. Angela Rayner, now a Cabinet member under Prime Minister Andy Burnham, previously criticized the original proposals as un-British when she was a backbencher. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood had initially defended the stricter rules, arguing that diluting the proposals would be an affront to societal fairness. She had warned that failing to implement the original blueprint would result in a 10 billion pound drain on public finances.

Ms Mahmood had previously stated that the original plan was necessary to prevent further strain on critical public services like housing and healthcare. The new measures are scheduled for phased implementation starting next year. Under the reformed system, all applicants for Indefinite Leave to Remain must meet specific key criteria. These requirements include maintaining a clean criminal record and demonstrating the ability to speak English, ensuring that settlement is granted only to those who meet these fundamental standards.