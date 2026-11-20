Ed Miliband and Miatta Fahnbulleh lead Labour rebellion against Rosebank oilfield. 75 MPs oppose drilling citing climate risks, risking government stability amid split economic views.

Speculation intensified on Thursday that Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and his allies are orchestrating a significant rebellion within the Labour Party to block the development of the Rosebank oilfield. This internal conflict poses a direct challenge to the government led by Prime Minister Andy Burnham, marking the most serious political threat he has faced since taking office in July. Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh, a close associate of Miliband, is reportedly urging backbench members to lobby against the project ahead of her final decision on whether to grant approval.

Miliband and Fahnbulleh Oppose Drilling

The core of the controversy lies in the shared ideological stance of Ed Miliband and Miatta Fahnbulleh regarding fossil fuel extraction. Miliband previously held the energy brief and has been a vocal critic of new oil projects. In 2023, he explicitly described the approval of the Rosebank scheme as a 'colossal waste of taxpayer money and climate vandalism'. His successor, Miatta Fahnbulleh, appears to echo these sentiments, with ministerial colleagues suggesting she supports the backbench revolt as a strategic pretext for withholding approval.

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Fahnbulleh, who took over the energy portfolio from Miliband under the Burnham administration, is a longstanding advocate for green energy policies. Despite having approved drilling in the Jackdaw gasfield last month, she distinguished the Rosebank project by classifying it as an oilfield primarily intended for export, unlike the domestic-focused Jackdaw operation. She emphasized that every application must be judged on its own merits to ensure consistency with the United Kingdom's climate obligations and carbon budgets.

Seventy-Five MPs Sign Private Letter

The rebellion has gained substantial traction among Labour MPs, with at least 75 members signing a private letter addressed to Prime Minister Andy Burnham. The signatories argue that approving the Rosebank oilfield would not result in reduced energy bills for consumers, directly contradicting economic justifications often used by proponents of new drilling. This collective action highlights the deep ideological divide within the party leadership and the parliamentary wing, creating a precarious environment for the government's energy strategy.

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Adding to the complexity, three parliamentary private secretaries (PPSs) working for Ed Miliband participated in a Westminster Hall debate earlier this month, openly articulating his opposition to the project. Anna Gelderd, the Member of Parliament for South East Cornwall, stated that Rosebank fails to protect jobs and wealth while seizing economic opportunities. A Labour source clarified that there is a long-standing protocol allowing PPSs to express personal opinions, provided these views do not explicitly oppose established government policy.

Economic Split: Healey Versus Miliband

The potential revolt is further complicated by conflicting economic signals from senior cabinet members. John Healey, the Chancellor, is reported to support new drilling initiatives, creating a notable divergence from Miliband and Fahnbulleh. This internal disagreement suggests that the Prime Minister does not yet have a definitive view on the matter, leaving the decision to Miatta Fahnbulleh as the pivotal factor. The juxtaposition of the Chancellor's pro-drilling stance against the Foreign Secretary's anti-drilling campaign underscores the lack of unified direction within the cabinet.

The political fallout is drawing attention from opposition figures as well. Richard Tice, the energy spokesman for Reform UK, criticized the government's approach in a write-up for the Mail. Tice expressed relief that Miliband was removed from the energy role, but argued that his successor has become an 'eco-zealot' who is actively sabotaging the country's energy industry. This cross-party criticism highlights the broader national debate over energy security versus environmental responsibility.

Public Opinion and Constituency Implications

Despite the political turbulence within the ruling party, public opinion data presents a challenging picture for the anti-drilling faction. Polling results indicate that 52 percent of the general public support the approval of a license for the Rosebank oilfield, while only 16 percent favor blocking the project. This majority sentiment suggests that the rebellion may face significant pushback from voters who prioritize energy supply and economic stability.

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Regional analysis reveals that support for the project varies, with net public support for Rosebank standing at +20 in Miatta Fahnbulleh's own Peckham constituency in south London. This figure is notably lower than the national average of +40, indicating that even in the Energy Secretary's home base, the majority of constituents lean towards approval. The disparity between the political maneuvering of Ed Miliband and Miatta Fahnbulleh and the expressed will of the electorate adds another layer of complexity to the impending decision.