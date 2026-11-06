Labour Politicians Linked to Russell Brand Amidst Scandals

Revelations detail how Labour figures including Keith Vaz and Ed Miliband engaged with Russell Brand despite his controversial history and pending legal issues.

Russell Brand faced severe criticism for transforming a serious parliamentary inquiry into drug addiction into a "variety show" during a 2012 appearance before the Home Affairs Committee. The comedian, who currently faces a lengthy prison sentence for rape, attended the session following an invitation from Keith Vaz, a senior Labour MP who was later forced to resign.

The 2012 Home Affairs Committee Incident

Keith Vaz served as the chairman of the committee and faced accusations of seeking publicity by inviting the polarizing Brand. Brand arrived at the hearing wearing a sleeveless vest and adorned with gold chains to discuss his recovery from heroin addiction. During the session, Members of Parliament laughed as he joked about being arrested twelve times, and he addressed several legislators as "mate" before engaging in contentious backchat.

Also read Russell Brand Convicted of Rape and Sexual Assault in UK Court

David Winnick, the Labour MP then aged 78, accused Brand of disrupting the serious nature of the debate. Brand retorted by claiming Winnick was providing variety, comparing the MP to a character from the television series "Dad's Army." The incident was widely viewed as a significant embarrassment for Vaz, who had previously served as a minister under Sir Tony Blair.

Continued Political Engagements After 2012

Vaz stepped down from Parliament at the 2019 General Election. His departure followed a six-month suspension from the Commons after he was caught on sting operations offering to purchase Class A drugs for male sex workers. Despite his own later scandal, Vaz had previously cosied up to Brand when the comedian was at the height of his fame.

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Five years after the committee hearing, in 2017, Brand appeared alongside Jonathan Ashworth, then shadow health secretary, at the Labour Party Conference. Brand advocated for the decriminalization of drugs, arguing that criminalization prevents regulation and leads to stigma. He highlighted that many individuals in prisons suffered from mental health issues that required treatment rather than incarceration.

Labour Figures Defended the Comedian

Jonathan Ashworth shared his personal experience of growing up with an alcoholic father who died from his illness. He noted that drug-related deaths had risen by 48 percent over ten years, reaching their highest level since 1983. Despite Brand's history of misogynistic behavior and his 2008 "Sachsgate" scandal involving voicemails for Andrew Sachs, prominent Labour figures continued to support him.

Andy Burnham, the then shadow health secretary, tweeted his support for Brand in 2014, praising his use of celebrity status to help others. Ed Miliband, the then Labour leader, also courted Brand's support before the 2015 general election by granting him an interview in his £2 million penthouse. Brand was lauded by the political Left for his anti-Tory and anti-establishment image.

Shift in Brand's Political Alliances

After the Labour Party suffered a poor electoral showing in 2015, Brand switched his political support to Jeremy Corbyn. Corbyn went on to lead the party to an even greater defeat in the 2019 election. Brand wrote for the Huffington Post before the 2017 election, describing Corbyn as preserving integrity and opposing controversial policies like the Iraq War.

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Brand defended Corbyn against criticism, stating that meetings with the IRA were necessary for peaceful negotiation rather than reckless behavior. The comedian viewed the political landscape as a choice between neoliberal homogeneity and a politician offering genuine change. These engagements highlight the complex relationship between Brand and key figures within the Labour Party during a period of significant political turbulence.