Labour Party turns on Sir Tony Blair for stating the obvious

The Labour Party has once again criticized Sir Tony Blair for his views on the government's lack of a coherent plan and the impact of policies on business. Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, accused Blair of not understanding modern politics, while Blair himself wrote an essay criticizing the government's approach to modern politics and the need for interventionism in the economy.

The Labour Party turned on Sir Tony Blair once again this week for committing the cardinal sin of stating the bleeding obvious. Despite the fact that Tony Blair is the most successful Labour Prime Minister this country has ever known, or is ever likely to know, Andy Burnham , the mayor of Greater Manchester and the man most likely to be our next PM, had the gall to accuse him of a failure to understand modern politics .

He followed that up with an essay of his own in which he said that economic success in Manchester had been achieved through a ‘very interventionist’ approach and the lesson was that ‘you can’t just leave it to the market’. None of this comes as much of a surprise to those of us who have paid the price of giving our lives to a party which now rejects almost everything we believe in.

The public is not lying awake fretting about Mosul in 2003, or marginal tax rates in the 1980s, or the Common Agricultural Policy. They are worrying about the impact of mass legal and illegal migration, their spiralling energy bills, the growing scourge of welfare dependency, public services that always seem to cost more and deliver less, and whether their children will be better off than they are





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Labour Party Sir Tony Blair Keir Starmer Andy Burnham Interventionism Modern Politics Government's Lack Of A Coherent Plan Policies That Have Held Back Business

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tony Blair Warns Labour's Lurch to the Left Will Push Britain into Relegation ZoneFormer Prime Minister Tony Blair has issued a damning assessment of Labour's current state, warning that the party's lurch to the Left will push Britain into the relegation zone. He has called on Labour to adopt radical policies and ditch its current economic policy, saying that the party's failure to choose between old and new has left it governing as Just Labour, where it risks being sliced to the Left and Right of itself.

Read more »

Tony Blair Blasts Labour's Bizarre Leadership Battle, Warns of Economic HarmTony Blair criticizes Labour's leadership contest, warns against frequent PM changes, and calls for policy clarity before any leadership change. He decries welfare spending, Net Zero agenda, and pensions triple lock, while cautioning that reversing Brexit is not a solution.

Read more »

Andy Burnham Rebukes Tony Blair, Defends Left-Wing Stance; Blair Criticizes Net Zero TargetsAndy Burnham criticizes Tony Blair for ignoring inequality in his Labour analysis, while Blair attacks Ed Miliband's net-zero targets as unworkable.

Read more »

Labour Party Infighting as Blair Criticizes Starmer and Burnham RespondsInfighting within the UK Labour Party escalated as former Prime Minister Tony Blair warned against a 'dangerous' lurch to the left, prompting responses from Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Burnham accused Blair of failing to reject Margaret Thatcher's legacy and advocated for more state control, while Starmer defended his government's policies and dismissed Blair's critique.

Read more »