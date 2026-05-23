Labour Party Still Longs for EU Merger, Attack on Single Market Threatens Brexit

The Labour Party has long claimed to have cured themselves of their urge to merge the country into the laws, economy and institutions of the European Union (EU). However, it is suggested that an emissary from the Cabinet Office recently made a silkly suggestion of a new Single Market for goods apart from services in Brussels.

It is kind of the Labour Party to make it so blazingly obvious that they still long to slide back into the European Union . For years they have claimed to have cured themselves of their urge to merge the country into the laws, economy and institutions of the Superstate.

But they haven't, really. Sir Keir Starmer, who has zig-zagged on the matter like a wartime convoy, claims to oppose a return to the EU's Single Market. Yet we now learn that an emissary from the Cabinet Office has been in Brussels, silkily suggesting a new Single Market for goods. Presumably somebody told the Prime Minister about these approaches, but the voters have only learned about them because the eurocrats have given us the brush-off.

They want something a lot more binding and a lot more difficult, and have, as usual, responded to our weakness by tightening their demands. Anyone foolish enough to try to reverse Brexit should grasp that the EU will strip us bare in any re-entry talks. But the Labour elite don't get it because they instinctively prefer the EU's Ode To Joy anthem to God Save The King.

Alas for them - and luckily for us - many actual Labour voters take the opposite view. Only Andy Burnham is less Eurocratic than he was six months ago. But how long will that last? Labour still longs to be back inside the EU.

We have been warned. A teachers' strike hurts only pupils and parents... etc





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