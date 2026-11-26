Labour MPs warn Andy Burnham's EU rejoin bid alienates Red Wall voters and risks electoral disaster. Critics cite Brexit's divisiveness and economic costs as major hurdles to the proposed policy reset.

Andy Burnham faces intense criticism from Labour Members of Parliament regarding his push to reconsider European Union membership. The Prime Minister is encountering a significant backlash from colleagues representing traditional Leave-voting constituencies in the north and the Midlands.

This opposition has intensified after Burnham appeared to backtrack on his previous pledge to fully respect the outcome of the Brexit referendum.

Burnham EU Rejoin Options Spark Backlash

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Mr Burnham has signaled an openness to a second referendum on EU membership by the end of the current decade. During discussions with MPs this week, he stated that the coming year will be dedicated to exploring various options for the United Kingdom's future relationship with Europe. These consultations are explicitly intended to include the possibility of rejoining the European Union.

Red Wall Constituencies Reject Second Vote

Several Labour MPs have publicly criticized the direction of this policy, arguing it will fail to resonate with voters in key swing seats. Hull East MP Karl Turner warned that the rapid embrace of EU integration would be poorly received in Leave-voting areas. He identified Burnham's own Makerfield constituency as a prime example of a seat where such a shift would be unpopular.

Turner suggested that aligning closely with Brussels might appeal to a specific demographic, which he described as the left-leaning, urban liberal elite. He told Talk TV that in Red Wall seats, such as East Hull and Makerfield, the proposal would go down like a bucket of spew. This comment highlights the sharp division within the party between its core base and its outreach to traditional working-class voters.

Melanie Onn, MP for Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes, also rejected the idea of holding another vote on the issue. She characterized Brexit as a deeply divisive topic that the country should move past rather than rehash. Onn noted that the debate has persisted for years, suggesting that reintroducing the question would only reignite old societal wounds.

Economic and Political Risks of Rejoining

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Jonathan Hinder, MP for Pendle and Clitheroe, raised alarms about the potential electoral consequences of this strategy. As chairman of the Blue Labour group, he warned that reopening the Brexit debate could cost the party the next general election. Hinder argued that the practical realities of rejoining, such as open borders and contributions to the EU budget, are politically toxic.

Hinder expressed skepticism that the government would ever fully commit to rejoining, as the financial and regulatory costs become apparent. He believed that the initial rhetoric would dissolve when confronted with the reality of surrendering trade policy autonomy and potentially adopting the euro.

Arron Banks, leader of the Keep Britain Out campaign, echoed these concerns. He described Burnham's strategy as writing a short suicide note to the Red Wall, implying that the move is politically fatal for Labour in its most vulnerable strongholds.

EU Partnership Bill and Student Fees Controversy

The controversy over the Brexit reset coincides with new legislative developments regarding the implementation of the deal. The Government is set to publish the EU Partnerships Bill on Thursday, granting ministers sweeping powers to incorporate EU regulations into British law. This legislation aims to allow for dynamic alignment with EU rules regarding food and farming with minimal parliamentary scrutiny.

Such alignment is central to Burnham's deal, which seeks to reduce red tape for British food and drink exports in exchange for regulatory harmony. However, the broader reset is facing pressure over tuition fees for European undergraduates. Kemi Badenoch accused the Prime Minister of prioritizing European students over British youth by offering to slash fees without addressing domestic student debt.

Burnham denied that EU students would be forced to pay the same tuition fees as British counterparts, stating that such a proposal would not be put on the table. Despite this denial, diplomatic sources warned that the entire reset could be stalled unless the Prime Minister agrees to offer deep discounts to EU students, highlighting the fragility of the ongoing negotiations.