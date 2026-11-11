Labour MPs Urge Stronger Action in Andy Burnham's 10-Year Reindustrialisation Plan

Red Wall MPs call for concrete measures in Prime Minister Andy Burnham's reindustrialisation strategy, warning it must go beyond slogans to support heavy industry and curb deindustrialisation.

In a stark warning that the Prime Minister's reindustrialisation blueprint is failing to deliver tangible results, several Members of Parliament from the traditionally Labour‑strong Red Wall area have voiced concerns that the proposed 10‑year plan lacks the depth and urgency required to salvage Britain's heavy industries.

What the Plan Claims and Where It Falls Short

The plan, touted as a turning point for manufacturing and energy‑intensive sectors, promises to redirect resources and devolve power to local leaders. However, the MPs argue that the strategy, as it stands, is a perfunctory set of policy ideas that will not defeat the rising costs that have already crippled key industries.

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Reindustrialisation Research Group chief Andy MacNae told the Guardian that there are significant gaps in the government's approach. MacNae, who has long monitored the state of British manufacturing, said the blueprint lacks concrete funding measures and does not address the escalating energy crisis.

MacNae added, "There are a lot of gaps in the government's reindustrialisation strategy which are not yet filled. The misgivings emerged after Mr Burnham admitted the much‑hyped plan might not appear this year. The 10‑year plan is a chance to fill them, but in the briefings we have been given that is not what we are seeing."

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MPs Press for Immediate Support

Jonathan Hinder, the MP for Pendle and Clitheroe, echoed the sentiment of his colleagues, stressing that reindustrialisation "can't just be about political slogans." He warned that the current direction would reinforce deindustrialisation unless decisive action is taken.

Hinder remarked, "We are going in the wrong direction and we need pretty drastic action, but we are not yet seeing that from this government." He urged the administration to move beyond consultative talks and to launch a benefit for heavy‐industry bail‑outs in the wake of soaring energy costs.

Push for Cabinet‑Level Interaction

In response, a delegation from the Reindustrialisation Research Group is set to meet Cabinet Office minister Sally Jameson. The meeting aims to convey the urgency of the situation and to demand a more robust plan that includes fiscal support for manufacturing hubs.

For their part, Cabinet Office officials have indicated that while the plan will be split into a series of consultations, it remains "substantial" and "compelling," as stated by Burnham himself in a recent interview with the Economist following the Commonwealth summit in Antigua.

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Future Timeline and Controversial Delays

Prime Minister Andy Burnham admitted he may postpone the full unveiling of the plan until the New Year, possibly December or January, due to ongoing "brisk" briefing processes. He added that the plan's concrete actions on military spend-specifically a target of 3 percent of GDP by 2030-will be addressed in a later spending review.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister Louise Haigh declined to confirm whether the plan will encompass any changes to the benefits system, leaving a key policy area unanswered.

Across parliament, the growing chorus of MPs signals a potential wedge, as Labour's leadership grapples with balancing agenda, donor expectations, and the pressing needs of Britain's manufacturing sector.