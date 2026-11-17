Labour MPs voted down Tory amendments proposing lifetime citizenship bans for illegal arrivals in Shabhana Mahmood's Immigration and Asylum Bill, which passed 294-94.

Labour Members of Parliament rejected Conservative amendments tonight that sought to impose lifetime bans on British citizenship for illegal migrants, marking a significant legislative victory for Home Secretary Shabhana Mahmood. The votes occurred during the third and final reading of the Immigration and Asylum Bill in the House of Commons, where backbenchers resisted calls to tighten restrictions on asylum seekers.

House Votes Down Citizenship Bans

Chris Philp, the Conservative shadow home secretary, proposed two distinct amendments designed to restrict the rights of those entering the UK illegally. The first amendment would have permanently barred asylum seekers and migrants who arrive via small boats from ever claiming British citizenship. The second measure sought to extend the waiting period for legal residency to ten years before migrants could secure the right to remain.

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Labour MPs voted both amendments down, allowing the original text of the Bill to proceed. The legislation, as passed, permits hundreds of thousands of unskilled migrants, including foreign care workers, to apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain after five years. This status grants the ability to live, work, and claim benefits in the United Kingdom indefinitely, a timeline that falls significantly short of the fifteen-year wait originally proposed by the Home Secretary.

Conservatives Condemn Legislation as Farce

Chris Philp labeled the outcome a complete farce, arguing that the government is rewarding border violations rather than punishing them. He stated that illegal immigrants who have abused British borders should never be granted citizenship and that the Labour party is prioritizing foreign nationals over the British public. Philp highlighted that 88,000 people have crossed the Channel illegally since the Labour government took office, with only about 6,000 having been removed.

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The shadow home secretary insisted that tinkering with minor provisions fails to address systemic issues. He argued that true border control requires leaving the European Convention on Human Rights and dismantling the legal framework surrounding illegal migration and foreign criminals. Philp warned that previous attempts at limited reform have failed and predicted the same result under Shabhana Mahmood.

Home Secretary Closes Deportation Loophole

Despite rejecting the tougher citizenship amendments, the government implemented a critical procedural change revealed by media reports earlier in the day. Shabhana Mahmood tabled an amendment to abolish the mandatory five-day notice period required before enforcing the deportation of rejected asylum seekers. This change allows immigration officers to remove individuals immediately once their appeal options are exhausted.

Previously, rejected migrants utilized this five-working-day grace period to instruct human rights lawyers to file last-minute claims that delayed their removal. The new provision eliminates this window, enabling swift enforcement against those with no legal right to stay in the country. This measure addresses a specific legal loophole that had previously hindered rapid deportation processes.

Legislative Approval and Future Implications

The Immigration and Asylum Bill received final approval with 294 votes in favor and 94 against. Shabhana Mahmood defended the legislation, stating it restores order and control to UK borders by bearing down on illegal entry and ensuring swift removal for those without status. She emphasized that the reforms bring fairness to the asylum system.

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The passage of the Bill reflects the Home Secretary's struggle to balance her initial hardline proposals with a rebellion from her own backbenchers. While the timeline for residency remains at five years rather than the proposed fifteen, the immediate removal amendment represents a shift in operational strategy for managing rejected asylum claims. The government maintains that these combined measures represent a necessary step toward border security.