Labour MPs voted against banning illegal border crossers from lifelong citizenship and blocked a ten-year waiting period, forcing Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to water down the Immigration and Asylum Bill before its third reading. Tory Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp condemned the move as a farce.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood faced significant parliamentary opposition on Tuesday as Labour Members of Parliament voted to reject proposals banning illegal border crossers from gaining British citizenship for life. The rejection occurred during the third and final reading of the Immigration and Asylum Bill in the House of Commons, marking a notable legislative hurdle for the current government's immigration strategy. Conservative opposition described the outcome as a farce, highlighting the internal tensions within the ruling party regarding border control measures.

Tory Amendments Rejected by Labour Backbenchers

Chris Philp, the Conservative Shadow Home Secretary, tabled two specific amendments intended to tighten the new legislation significantly. The first amendment proposed a permanent lifetime ban on British citizenship for any asylum seekers or migrants who entered the country illegally, such as those crossing the Channel in small boats. The second amendment would have mandated a ten-year waiting period before migrants gained the right to remain in Britain.

Also read Labour Conversion Ban Sparks Fears Of Parental Criminalisation

Despite the strict conditions proposed by the opposition, Labour MPs voted down both Tory amendments. The rejection of these measures meant that the Bill passed with its original provisions intact, allowing for a more accessible pathway to residency compared to the Conservatives' demands. This vote represented a direct rebuke of the stricter enforcement mechanisms the opposition sought to embed in the law.

Watered-Down Bill Passes With 294 Votes

Under the provisions of the Immigration and Asylum Bill as it was ultimately passed, hundreds of thousands of unskilled migrants, including foreign care workers, will be able to apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain after residing in the country for five years. Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) status grants individuals the legal authority to live, work, and claim benefits in the United Kingdom on an indefinite basis. This five-year threshold stands in stark contrast to the original policy intentions of Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

Advertisement

Originally, Ms. Mahmood intended to require migrants to wait for as long as fifteen years before they could qualify for permanent residency. However, she was compelled to water down the Bill ahead of the final debate due to a rebellion from her own backbench MPs. The legislation was eventually approved by a margin of 294 votes in favor versus 94 against, reflecting the divided nature of the parliamentary vote.

Chris Philp Condemns Government Approach

Chris Philp publicly criticized the outcome, stating that it was a complete farce that Labour MPs voted against banning illegal arrivals from acquiring citizenship for life. He argued that the minimum expectation for British citizens was that illegal immigrants who breached borders should not be rewarded for their actions. Mr. Philp described the day as one of shame for Labour, asserting that the government was prioritizing illegal immigrants over the British public.

Highlighting recent border statistics, Mr. Philp noted that 88,000 people have illegally crossed the Channel since the Labour government took office. He pointed out that only about 6,000 of these individuals have been removed, while over 90 percent have been allowed to stay. He criticized the Bill for merely making small steps in the right direction, arguing that true success requires leaving the European Convention on Human Rights and dismantling the legal framework surrounding illegal migration.

Closing the Deportation Loophole

Following the debate, it was revealed that Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood would table an additional amendment to address immediate deportation delays. This amendment allows rejected asylum seekers and illegal migrants to be deported within hours of their appeals failing, effectively closing a procedural loophole. Previously, rejected migrants were granted a grace period of at least five working days before deportation could occur.

Advertisement

Under current rules, most enforced removals can only legally take place after the minimum five-day notice period has expired. Many failed asylum seekers utilized this window to instruct human rights lawyers to lodge spurious eleventh-hour claims, which further delayed their removal. The new amendment abolishes this five-day notice period, enabling immigration officers to remove most rejected migrants without notice the moment their appeal options are exhausted.

Government Vows to Restore Border Control

After the third reading concluded, Shabana Mahmood defended the legislation, stating that the Bill would restore order and control to the country's borders. She emphasized the government's commitment to bearing down on illegal entry and swiftly removing individuals with no right to be in the UK. The Home Secretary argued that the legislation restores control and fairness to the asylum system.

The final passage of the Immigration and Asylum Bill marks a significant moment in the government's legislative agenda, despite the criticisms from both the opposition and within her own party. The voting results demonstrate the complex balance the government must maintain between enforcing strict border policies and managing internal party dissent. The implemented measures, including the five-year ILR pathway and the accelerated deportation process, will now shape the legal landscape for migration in the United Kingdom.