Labour MPs Ready to Back Benefit Cuts After Welfare Rebellion

Labour MPs are now ready to back benefit cuts after a major welfare rebellion that tore a hole in the government's economic plans. The rebellion, led by Labour MPs, forced the government to shelve plans to restrict eligibility for the personal independence payment (Pip). The move caused a headache for Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who had a forecast £4.8 billion saving from the welfare budget whittled away through a series of concessions. The government is currently embroiled in a row over how much money to spend on boosting the UK's military, which has led to two ministers resigning. The crisis is costing the UK around £125 billion a year and could rise if the situation worsens, according to a report by former health secretary Alan Milburn.

One of the ringleaders of a major welfare rebellion by Labour MPs that tore a hole in the government's economic plans has said they are now ready to back benefit cuts .

Dame Meg Hillier said opinions in the parliamentary Labour Party were now 'worlds apart' from where they were last year, when Sir Keir Starmer had to abandon plans to cut disability handouts. The furore, at a time when those getting cash for ill-health is at an all-time high in England, caused serious damage to Sir Keir's authority and the party's standings in the polls.

Data from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) revealed there were 3.93 million claimants entitled to Personal Independent Payment (PIP) as of January this year in England and Wales, up by 233,080, or 6 per cent, from 3.69 million a year earlier. But Dame Meg, the chairwoman of the Treasury Committee, said that a government report released last month into Neets - young adults who are not in employment, education or training - that had been a 'game-changer' for reluctant MPs and the need for reform was now accepted.

The investigation by former health secretary Alan Milburn found that up to one in six people aged 16-24 - around 1.25 million - could be Neets by 2031 under the current trajectory. Dame Meg told the i Paper she would still want 'really clear guarantees' that people with life-long health problems and disabilities would not lose out, but added: 'Conditionality is not necessarily a bad thing if it's done right.

' 'We know sanctions don't work. But particularly for that young cohort, getting them into a rhythm and pattern and work experience is something that's necessary.

' Dame Meg Hillier said opinions in the parliamentary Labour Party were now 'worlds apart' from where they were last year, when Sir Keir Starmer had to abandon plans to cut disability handouts. The furore caused serious damage to Sir Keir's authority and the party's standings in the polls. In July the Government was forced to shelve plans to restrict eligibility for the personal independence payment (Pip), as Labour MPs indicated they would vote it down.

The move caused a headache for Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who had a forecast £4.8 billion saving from the welfare budget whittled away through a series of concessions. She and Sir Keir are currently embroiled in a row over how much money to spend on boosting the UK's military which has led to two ministers resigning.

And earlier this week her deputy at the Treasury, chief secretary Lucy Rigby, admitted to Ms Hillier's committee that the government was unable to reduce the interest graduates pay on their student loans any further than they have because of the need to pay benefits. In May Mr Milburn warned a 'whole system failure' has led to nearly one in seven of the UK's 16 to 24-year-olds being Neets.

His interim report, published on Thursday, came as the latest data showed the number of young people neither working nor learning has topped one million for the first time since 2013, reaching 1.01 million in the three months from January to March. Mr Milburn's report, commissioned by the Government to look at the causes and possible solutions to the Neets issue, warned the figure could rise to one in six by 2031, representing 1.25 million young people.

It also estimated the crisis is costing the UK around £125 billion a year - taking in factors including losses in taxes alongside higher health and welfare spending. It is a sum surpassing annual education spending in England and could rise if the situation worsens, he warned.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Labour Mps Benefit Cuts Welfare Rebellion Government Economic Plans Personal Independent Payment (PIP) Chancellor Rachel Reeves UK Military Alan Milburn Neets Crisis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FIFA World Cup: Jordanian restaurant in Richardson ready for country's first tournament appearanceAhead of the country's first ever appearance in the World Cup, a Richardson restaurant that serves cuisine from Jordan is ready to give fans the taste of the Middle Eastern country.

Read more »

Getting Ready With Diego Boneta for the ‘Killing Castro’ Premiere Event in New YorkDiego Boneta stars in 'Killing Castro' with Al Pacino, KiKi Layne, Kendrick Sampson and more.

Read more »

USMNT defender Chris Richards declares himself ready for World Cup opener: ‘Time to sacrifice’His status was Team USA’s biggest worry heading into this World Cup.

Read more »

Labour MPs Shift Stance on Welfare Cuts Amidst Rising Neets CrisisA key figure in last year's welfare rebellion by Labour MPs has expressed readiness to support benefit cuts, marking a significant shift in the party's stance. Dame Meg Hillier, chairwoman of the Treasury Committee, acknowledged the change in sentiment within the parliamentary Labour Party, citing a recent government report on 'Neets' - young adults not in employment, education, or training - as a catalyst for this shift. The report projected that up to one in six people aged 16-24 could be Neets by 2031 under current trends, highlighting the urgent need for reform.

Read more »