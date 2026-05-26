Labour MPs Push for Tobacco‑Style Ban on Social Media for Under‑16s as Health Experts Warn of Digital Addiction Crisis

Wes Streeting and health leaders urge Prime Minister Keir Starmer to treat social‑media companies like tobacco firms, calling for an outright ban for under‑16s and tighter controls on addictive features amid rising mental‑health concerns.

Labour front‑bencher Wes Streeting has escalated his campaign to have social‑media platforms regulated in the same way as tobacco companies, urging Prime Minister Keir Starmer to impose a ban on “addictive” sites for anyone under the age of 16.

Street — who resigned as health secretary earlier this month — framed the issue as a moral imperative, saying the government must "give our children their childhood back" and prevent a generation from being hooked on digital products that undermine mental health. The call comes as the government’s current consultation on online safety for children draws to a close on Tuesday, with proposals ranging from an Australian‑style blanket ban for under‑16s to more targeted limits on persuasive design features and stricter oversight of artificial‑intelligence chatbots.

Street has warned that without decisive action the UK will continue to hand the “pen” to Big Tech, allowing corporations to dictate the terms of future social interaction. Medical leaders have now joined the political pressure, publishing a joint report from the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges that likens the harms of social media and smartphone use to those of smoking and the failure to wear seatbelts.

The document, based on responses from 454 doctors across 22 royal colleges, found that half of the clinicians see at least one child each week whose mental distress or physical injury can be traced to online content. The report recounts harrowing cases, including deaths linked to the replication of extreme pornography, children becoming radicalised, and adolescents exposed to hateful or profoundly distressing material.

These findings underscore the growing consensus within the medical community that digital addiction is a public‑health crisis demanding regulatory intervention akin to those applied to cigarettes. The political fallout is adding to the pressure on Starmer’s leadership. Street is among a group of Labour MPs who have publicly called for the prime minister’s resignation and have signalled their intention to stand in any leadership contest that may follow.

Deputy party leader Angela Rayner, herself tipped as a potential successor, has echoed Street’s demand for a full ban on social‑media access for under‑16s. In the coming days, families who have lost loved ones to online‑induced harm are scheduled to meet the prime minister, seeking a concrete commitment to the promised restrictions.

While ministers announced in April that “age or functionality restrictions” would be introduced regardless of the consultation outcome, details are expected to be outlined over the summer with legislation aimed for enactment before the end of the year. Labour Party chair Anna Turley has emphasised that “nothing is off the table”, insisting the government will listen to all stakeholders to craft measures that protect the nation’s children





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