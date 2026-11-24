Labour MPs advocate replacing council tax with a proportional property value tax, citing fairness and modernized valuations, while opponents warn of backlash similar to the poll tax.

Labour Members of Parliament have intensified their demands for a fundamental overhaul of the English local government funding system by proposing a property value tax. This proposed levy would replace the current council tax and stamp duty with an annual charge calculated as a proportion of a home's actual market value. The push gained significant momentum during a Westminster Hall debate last night, where numerous politicians argued that the existing tax framework is obsolete and disproportionately burdens specific regions.

Core Mechanism of Proposed Tax Reform

The central mechanism of this proposed reform involves shifting from a regressive band-based system to a progressive annual charge tied directly to property wealth. Proponents argue that this change would ensure that homeowners in high-value areas, such as London and the South East, contribute a fairer share relative to their assets. Conversely, residents in cheaper homes across the North of England and other deindustrialized regions would see a significant reduction in their tax liabilities. The goal is to create a system that reflects modern economic realities rather than relying on valuations from decades past.

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Currently, council tax in England is based on property valuations established in 1991. Supporters of the reform emphasize that these outdated figures fail to account for the massive disparities in house price inflation that have occurred over the last thirty years. By introducing a proportional levy, the government could potentially raise additional revenue for local authorities without increasing the overall tax burden on working-age people or discouraging economic activity through higher income taxes.

Stakeholder Positions and Regional Disparities

Labour MP Afzal Khan, representing Manchester Rusholme, was among the most vocal advocates for the change, highlighting the stark inequities in the current system. He pointed out that his constituents in Manchester pay hundreds of pounds more annually than residents in some of the wealthiest boroughs of London, despite having significantly lower property values. Khan argued that this disparity is hardly fair and constitutes a great rip-off that needs to end immediately to address the rising cost of living for his constituents.

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Luke Myer, the Labour MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, provided specific data to illustrate the geographic imbalance, noting that the effective property tax rate is approximately 0.7 per cent in the North East. In contrast, the rate in London sits at around 0.2 per cent. Myer argued that the regions most severely affected by deindustrialization and austerity measures are now being hammered by a much higher effective tax rate, exacerbating economic inequality between the North and the South.

Paula Barker, MP for Liverpool Wavertree, paid tribute to Labour colleagues Jonathan Hinder and Jonathan Brash for leading the charge on this issue. She emphasized that revaluation and the abolition of stamp duty would ensure that places seeing the largest gains in property prices since 1991 finally pay a tax that reflects that wealth. Similarly, Leeds East MP Richard Burgon stated that a progressive alternative could make life more affordable for the vast majority of households while protecting essential council funding.

MPs from different constituencies provided concrete examples to support their arguments. Grahame Morris, MP for Easington, compared a band A property in his constituency, which pays £1,660 a year on a £108,000 average home, to a band D property in Westminster. In the wealthy capital borough, a band D property pays only £1,400, while a band B property pays just over £2,000, despite Westminster's average house price being approximately £1,000,000. This comparison underscores the profound disconnect between property wealth and current tax obligations.

Real-World Impact and Political Opposition

The potential financial impact of this reform is substantial, with modeling suggesting widespread benefits for ordinary households. Navendu Mishra, the MP for Stockport, cited estimates from the Fairer Share campaign indicating that a 0.48 per cent annual charge on properties could lower bills for 18 million households. In Stockport specifically, households stand to gain approximately £600 a year, with 99 per cent of households in his constituency predicted to benefit from the change.

Despite the strong support from several Labour MPs, the proposal has not gone unchallenged within the party and Parliament. Stourbridge MP Cat Eccles expressed reservations, warning that any discussion of local tax reform must consider the political and social consequences of the poll tax. Her comments reflect a broader concern among some politicians and residents that aggressive tax reforms could trigger a significant backlash from voters, particularly those in regions that might face higher bills under a new system.

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Critics of the reform also point out that residents in London and the South East often take on larger mortgages due to higher property prices, yet they are not necessarily better off in terms of disposable income. Furthermore, individuals who purchased their homes when values were lower would struggle to pay higher annual charges under a value-based system. These concerns have led to a cautious approach from previous administrations, which have avoided ordering an England-wide revaluation of council tax for fear of alienating key voter bases.

The debate also highlighted the historical context of tax policy within the Labour Party. Andy Burnham had previously backed the idea of a proportional charge based on property or land values, aligning with left-wingers who insist that those in cheaper homes should pay less. Labour has already overhauled local authority funding to focus on needy urban heartlands instead of shires and introduced the mansion tax on high-value homes. However, the party remains divided on whether a comprehensive shift to a property value tax is politically viable in the current climate.

The Westminster Hall debate, led by Liberal Democrat MP Jamie Stone, served as a platform for considering a petition calling for an independent review of council tax and stamp duty. This review could potentially pave the way for more detailed modeling and stakeholder consultation in the future. As the cost of living continues to pressure families across the country, the pressure on the government to address the structural flaws in local taxation is likely to grow, making this a defining issue for upcoming political and economic decisions.

Ultimately, the proposal represents a clash between the desire for a modernized, fairer tax system and the fear of political instability. While Labour MPs argue that the current system is regressive and outdated, opponents warn of the unintended consequences of radical change. The outcome of this debate will not only affect how local governments are funded but also reshape the relationship between citizens and the state regarding property ownership and taxation in England.