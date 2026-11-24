Labour MPs demand replacing council tax with annual property value charges. The proposal sparks debate on fairness between London, the South East, and the North of England.

Labour Members of Parliament mobilized to advocate for a fundamental restructuring of the United Kingdom's local taxation system. During a parliamentary debate held last night, politicians pushed for the elimination of the current council tax and stamp duty frameworks. Instead, they proposed implementing an annual charge calculated as a proportion of a property's market value. This initiative aims to align local government revenue more closely with current asset values rather than outdated assessments.

The core mechanism of the proposed reform involves replacing the existing eight-band council tax system with a proportional levy. Proponents argue that this change would create a fairer system where those residing in more valuable properties contribute appropriately to local services. The proposal seeks to address the regressive nature of the current tax structure, which critics claim disproportionately burdens residents in lower-value housing areas while offering little revenue from high-value assets.

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The Push For Progressive Tax Reform

Labour MP Afzal Khan articulated the urgency of this reform by highlighting the disparity in effective tax rates across different regions. He noted that constituents in Manchester Rusholme pay hundreds of pounds more annually than residents in the wealthiest boroughs of London. Khan argued that the rising cost of living exacerbates these inequalities, making the current system increasingly untenable for working-class families.

Further illustrating this regional divide, Luke Myer, the Labour MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, provided specific statistical evidence. He stated that the effective property tax rate in the North East stands at approximately 0.7 per cent. In stark contrast, the effective rate in London is significantly lower, hovering around 0.2 per cent. Myer emphasized that regions hard hit by deindustrialization and austerity are now penalized by a higher effective tax burden relative to their property values.

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Historical Valuation Disparities Exposed

A central argument for the overhaul is the age of the current property valuation data. Richard Burgon, the Labour MP for Leeds East, pointed out that council tax bands are still based on property valuations from 1991. These outdated figures fail to reflect the massive increases in property wealth experienced in many parts of the country since the early nineties. Burgon described the current system as deeply regressive, noting that people in less valuable homes pay a higher proportion of their property's value in tax.

To demonstrate the scale of this discrepancy, Grahame Morris, the Labour MP for Easington, compared specific bill amounts between his constituency and Westminster. In Easington, where the average house price is £108,000, a Band A property pays £1,660 annually, while a Band D property pays nearly £2,500. Conversely, in Westminster, where the average house price is approximately £1,000,000, a Band D property pays only £1,400, and a Band B property pays just over £2,000.

Economic Benefits And Financial Modeling

Supporters of the reform cite modeling that suggests significant financial relief for the majority of households. Navendu Mishra, the Labour MP for Stockport, referenced estimates from the Fairer Share campaign regarding a proposed 0.48 per cent annual charge on properties. The model predicts that this single charge would lower bills for 18 million households across the country.

At a constituency level, the projected benefits appear substantial. Mishra revealed that households in Stockport stand to gain an average of £600 per year under the new proportional property tax scheme. Furthermore, 99 per cent of households in his constituency would benefit from the change, according to the campaign's data. This economic argument is designed to counter concerns about increasing the overall tax burden on citizens.

Political Risks And Regional Reservations

Despite the strong advocacy from some quarters, the proposal has met with significant resistance and caution from other political figures. The debate, which was led by Liberal Democrat MP Jamie Stone, considered a petition calling for an independent review of council tax and stamp duty. While the Liberal Democrats supported the review, the political risk remains a major hurdle for any government considering such a radical shift.

Cat Eccles, the Conservative MP for Stourbridge, voiced serious reservations about the prospect of such reforms. She warned that any discussion of local tax reform must remember the historical fate of the poll tax, a previous attempt to replace domestic rates with a flat-rate per-capita tax. The backlash against the poll tax contributed significantly to the downfall of a previous Conservative administration, making it a potent cautionary tale for politicians.

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Paula Barker, the Labour MP for Liverpool Wavertree, acknowledged the complexity of the issue while paying tribute to colleagues Jonathan Hinder and Jonathan Brash for leading the charge. She argued that re-evaluation and a proportional levy would ensure that people and places seeing the largest gains in property prices since 1991 finally pay a tax that reflects that wealth. She noted that the current government remains nervous about increasing taxation on working-age people.

Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, had previously backed this idea enthusiastically, signaling support from key urban leaders. However, administrations of all political colors have historically stopped short of ordering an England-wide revaluation for fear of voter backlash. The current push by Labour MPs represents a renewed attempt to break this political deadlock, although the geographic and economic disparities between the South East and the rest of England remain a significant point of contention.

Modelling from Tax Policy Associates underlined the huge impact on the capital and surrounding counties. While other areas could benefit from the reallocation of funds, the South East faces the prospect of higher annual charges. Critics point out that residents in London and the South East routinely take on bigger mortgages due to higher property prices. They argue that these residents are not necessarily better off in terms of disposable income, despite their higher asset values.

The debate also touched upon the funding of local authorities. Labour has already overhauled local authority funding to focus on needy urban heartlands instead of shires. They have also introduced a mansion tax on high-value homes. However, these measures have not addressed the fundamental structural issues of the council tax system. The push for a property value tax is seen as the next logical step in modernizing the UK's fiscal landscape.

As the parliamentary debate concluded, the division between those who see the reform as a necessary step toward fairness and those who view it as a political danger zone was clear. The success of the Fairer Share campaign's estimates will likely determine whether this momentum translates into concrete legislative action. Until then, the disparity in tax burdens between different regions of England remains a pressing issue for policymakers and citizens alike.