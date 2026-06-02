Labour MPs Outraged as Disgraced Peer Matthew Doyle Appears in House of Lords on Day of Mandelson Files Release

The unexpected appearance of Lord Matthew Doyle in the House of Lords, on the same day damning messages about Peter Mandelson's ambassador appointment were published, sparked anger among Labour MPs and renewed scrutiny of the government's slow progress on stripping titles from disgraced peers.

Female Labour MPs reacted with fury after disgraced peer and former No. 10 spin doctor Matthew Doyle was spotted attending the House of Lords on Monday.

The appearance occurred on the same day the Mandelson Files were published, revealing conversations that suggested Doyle had participated in plans to mislead a journalist regarding former Labour minister Peter Mandelson's appointment as U.S. ambassador. Following the publication, Doyle broke his silence, telling the Daily Mail that Mandelson's appointment should never have happened and apologizing for any part he played in that process.

Doyle had been suspended by the Labour Party in February, just one month after entering the House of Lords, due to his links to convicted paedophile Sean Morton. His suspension coincided with Mandelson's sacking as U.S. ambassador. The rare appearance in the Lords entitled Doyle to £371 in taxpayer-funded attendance allowance, further inflaming anger.

At an evening meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party, Milton Keynes MP Emily Darlington challenged minister Darren Jones, questioning how the scandal could recede while Doyle chose to attend the Lords on that specific day. Another Labour MP described Doyle's appearance as showing 'absolute brass neck' and claimed he has been emailing stakeholders since his suspension.

Conservative Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake criticized the government for dragging its feet on legislation to remove disgraced peers, calling for Mandelson and Doyle to be stripped of their titles. The Removal of Peerages Bill, announced in the King's Speech, faces delays and potential obstruction. Current rules require bespoke legislation for each removal, a process the government says is unacceptable but fears could be misused against political opponents.

Doyle has previously apologized for his association with Morton, condemning his crimes and expressing sympathy for victims. The incident has intensified debate over accountability and the conduct of peers in the House of Lords





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