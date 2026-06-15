Labour MPs Criticise Colleague's Plan to Reintroduce Assisted Dying Bill

Labour MP Lauren Edwards faces backlash from her own party for her decision to reintroduce the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, a controversial assisted dying legislation that previously failed in the House of Lords. Critics argue the Bill is flawed, divisive, and a misuse of limited parliamentary time, raising concerns about safeguards and pressure on vulnerable groups, including disabled people. Edwards, who previously apologized for offensive tweets, defends the Bill as necessary for terminally ill patients.

The decision by Labour MP Lauren Edwards to revive the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill has triggered significant internal dissent within the ruling party.

Edwards, representing Rochester and Strood, secured a high-ranking slot in the Private Members' Bill ballot and intends to table the legislation on Wednesday. The Bill, initially championed by fellow Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, advanced through two Commons votes in 2024 but ultimately faltered in the House of Lords when peers exhausted the available debate time before the parliamentary session concluded.

Edwards has signalled a willingness to employ the Parliament Act-a rarely used mechanism to override Lords opposition-should the unelected chamber obstruct the measure again. This determination, however, has been met with fierce criticism from multiple Labour colleagues who deem the proposal both unsafe and a misuse of limited parliamentary time, arguing it distracts from the government's core priorities such as economic recovery and NHS reform.

Opponents within Labour argue that the Bill represents a profound overreach, granting sweeping, unchecked authority over life-and-death decisions to future governments and potentially endangering vulnerable individuals. Former health minister Ashley Dalton, who herself lives with terminal cancer, voiced deep concern, stating that voters elected Labour to address the cost-of-living crisis and fix the NHS, not to revisit a "deeply divisive and flawed" Bill that has already consumed excessive parliamentary time without incorporating necessary improvements.

She warned the legislation would hand significant power to the state and compromise the safety of the NHS. Emma Lewell, MP for South Shields, expressed dismay at the reintroduction, noting that not a single major medical or professional body endorses the Bill, which she characterised as "deeply flawed and dangerous" and a real risk to society's most vulnerable.

David Smith, MP for North Northumberland, criticised the move as unwise given the Bill's recent defeat, arguing it would deepen national divisions and divert governmental focus from more pressing issues. The controversy is further intensified by scrutiny of Edwards's past conduct. Critics have highlighted that she previously issued a public apology for a series of offensive tweets posted over a decade ago, which included an ableist slur that upset disability campaigners.

Lord Shinkwin, a Tory peer with the disability osteogenesis imperfecta, asserted that if Edwards proceeds with the Bill, her apology would be rendered meaningless and hypocritical. He argued that reviving the legislation would betray Labour's stated commitment to disability rights and effectively put a target on the backs of disabled people, who fear the Bill could create indirect pressures to end their lives.

Disability and learning disability groups remain fiercely opposed to assisted dying legislation, citing concerns about coercion and the adequacy of safeguards. The earlier Lords debate was marked by allegations of filibustering, with over 1,200 amendments tabled-more than 800 by seven peers-as opponents sought to highlight what they view as the Bill's inherent dangers and procedural unsoundness. Supporters maintain that the legislation includes strict safeguards for terminally ill adults with less than six months to live, but critics remain unconvinced





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