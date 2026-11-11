Labour MP Jess Phillips Calls on Industry to Address David Walliams Allegations

Former Labour MP Jess Phillips urges the entertainment sector to act after the Guardian and ITV expose alleged misconduct by former Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams. The MP demands accountability from all safeguarding parties.

On 25 April 2024, former Labour MP Jess Phillips criticised the entertainment industry after the Guardian and ITV reported allegations of David Walliams' inappropriate behaviour towards teenage girls during his time as a judge on Britain Got Talent (BGT). The accusations surfaced after a teenager approached the BGT dressing room unaccompanied, prompting a police investigation and a media crackdown.

How the Allegations Came to Light

The Guardian published a story citing a teenager who claimed two very young girls had entered the BGT dressing room without a chaperone. ITV followed up with its own investigation, naming Walliams as the subject and documenting his effort to secure an injunction to prevent the reporting of his alleged misconduct. Judge Mr Justice Nicklin rejected the injunction, citing the need to protect freedom of expression and the seriousness of the allegations.

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Walliams, who joined BGT as a judge in 2012 and left in 2022 after apologising for remarks made on the London Palladium, denies all allegations. Through his lawyers, he has stated he has never engaged in any grooming behaviour and has vehemently rejected the claim that he bought a junior BGT employee's silence after an alleged £300 payment.

Jess Phillips Demands Industry Accountability

During a segment on Radio 4's Today programme, Phillips said, 'It is dazzlingly hard to believe that people did not know about patterns of conduct or that they could not see them.' She condemned the lack of safeguarding protocols and called for a collective responsibility among all parties involved in the entertainment sector. Phillips also highlighted the role of non‑disclosure agreements, noting that several former contestants and staff have attempted to speak out but were bound by NDAs.

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Phillips' comments came after her own children had met Walliams during her 2019 Labour campaign, at which she described him as a 'legend' Who was later seized with the scandal that questions his reputation. The MP added that safeguarding should not be left to the discretion of individual actors but must involve systemic oversight.

Industry and Legal Responses

Fremantle UK Ltd, the producer of BGT, said it is 'disturbed and concerned' about the serious allegations but added that it never received a formal complaint about Walliams' behaviour. The Metropolitan Police contacted both the Guardian and ITV, urging potential victims to report any criminal allegations. The police have not yet announced a formal charge but are investigating the claims.

HarperCollins, Walliams' publisher, dropped the author last year amid growing scrutiny. Meanwhile, the Labour Party has suspended Walliams' membership and Downing Street labelled the allegations as deeply troubling. Walliams has not yet issued a public statement in response to the latest reports.

Implications for the Entertainment Sector

Walliams' case underscores the need for robust safeguarding procedures in reality‑TV shows. The allegations have pressured production companies to review chaperone policies for minors, audit disclosure agreements, and ensure transparent reporting mechanisms for abuse. The case also illustrates the tension between protecting reputations and ensuring free speech, as demonstrated by the rejected injunction.

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Between the Guardian and ITV's investigations, police outreach, and the Labour Party's response, the fallout from the allegations may influence industry standards, legal frameworks, and public trust in television platforms that feature young contestants.