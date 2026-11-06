Labour MP Henry Tufnell Criticizes PM's North Sea Oil Ban

Henry Tufnell calls the new legislation hypocritical, citing public support for drilling and energy security needs amid global conflicts. The Energy Independence Bill proceeds despite internal party dissent.

Henry Tufnell, the Labour Member of Parliament for Mid and South Pembrokeshire, has launched a sharp critique of the Prime Minister's decision to advance legislation that prohibits further oil drilling in the North Sea. Tufnell characterized the move as a 'hypocritical and pointless' act that ignores the economic benefits and energy security advantages of domestic extraction. This criticism highlights a growing tension within the party as the government moves forward with its energy strategy.

MP Challenges Energy Security Logic

Tufnell argued that it makes little strategic sense for Britain to refuse the development of its own oil reserves while simultaneously importing natural gas from the United States and Norway. Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, he described the policy as an act of self-harm that undermines national economic growth. He emphasized that energy security is intrinsically linked to national security, particularly in a world defined by geopolitical instability and ongoing conflicts.

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Industry First Group Formation

In response to the proposed restrictions, Henry Tufnell and Steve Yemm, the Labour MP for Mansfield, have established a new cross-party pressure group known as Industry First. This coalition aims to advocate for new oil and gas drilling projects to support domestic energy production. Their formation comes shortly after the Labour government published the Energy Independence Bill, which is designed to block future licensing despite the prevailing cost-of-living crisis affecting households.

Public Support for Rosebank Drilling

Recent polling data reveals that a significant majority of Labour supporters oppose the ban on the Rosebank oil field, which is located off the coast of Shetland. The survey, conducted for Offshore Energies UK, found that 65 percent of voters who backed Labour in the 2024 general election want the government to approve the project. The Rosebank field remains the largest undeveloped oil field in UK waters, and its status has caused a notable split within the Cabinet.

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Cabinet Divisions and Polling Data

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh has indicated she is not inclined to approve the Rosebank development, a stance that contradicts the views of most party voters. Polling shows that only 17 percent of Labour supporters agree with her reported position. Conversely, 68 percent of those who voted for Labour support her decision to approve the Jackdaw gas field, which received the go-ahead last month. Furthermore, 72 percent of 2024 Labour voters believe that oil and gas production remains essential for the foreseeable future.

Legislative Impact on Future Projects

The legislation being pushed by the Prime Minister will prevent new development licenses for offshore oil and gas exploration off the Scottish coast. This legal change is not retroactive and will not affect the decision on the Rosebank project, as its approval was granted in 2023 before facing subsequent legal challenges. Despite previous pledges to take a pragmatic approach to energy issues, the Prime Minister continues to press ahead with this restrictive policy, drawing further criticism from backbench MPs who argue it fails to adapt to an ever-changing global energy landscape.