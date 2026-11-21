EU minister Hamish Falconer corrects a slip calling the 1990s magazine Razzles a snack, citing Walkers and Quavers as his actual favourites after live broadcast confusion.

Hamish Falconer, the Labour Member of Parliament for Lincoln and the European Union minister, issued a formal correction regarding his preferred snack brands following a significant verbal error during a live broadcast interview. The clarification came after he inadvertently named Razzles, a softcore pornographic magazine popular in the 1990s, as a type of crisp during a discussion on food trade.

Clarifying Snack Preferences On Air

The incident occurred while Mr Falconer was being questioned by the BBC about the future status of meaty crisps in the United Kingdom amidst evolving trade agreements. When pressed to name specific varieties he enjoyed, the minister stated that two particular flavours he was a fan of were Walkers and Razzles. This comment caused immediate confusion among listeners, as Walkers is a standard crisp brand, whereas Razzles is not a food product. Speculation rapidly emerged that the MP might have intended to say Frazzles, a well-known smoky bacon-flavoured crisp shaped like rashers, rather than the adult publication.

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During a subsequent interview on Channel 4 with host Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Mr Falconer addressed the misunderstanding directly to prevent further misinterpretation. He expressed relief at having the opportunity to return to the topic and correct the record for both the audience and the employees of the snack companies involved. The Labour politician emphasized that he was not the source of the initial report claiming Frazzles were his top choice, but rather acknowledged his own slip of the tongue regarding the magazine name.

The Mechanism of The Broadcast Error

Mr Falconer explained that the confusion stemmed from a genuine mental slip during his earlier appearance on a programme hosted by Faisal Islam. He admitted that, for the first time in his life, he referred to Frazzles by the name Razzles. The minister clarified that this was an unintentional verbal error and not a deliberate attempt to reference adult media. He noted that he was subsequently informed by others that Razzles was indeed a moderately popular pornographic magazine from the 1990s, a fact he had not connected to the snack name at the moment of speaking.

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To set the record absolutely straight, the MP declared that Quavers are actually his favourite crisp. He provided a specific regional justification for this preference, noting that Quavers are manufactured in his constituency of Lincoln. Consequently, he identified Walkers crisps as his other primary choice, ensuring that his culinary preferences were correctly attributed to established snack brands rather than publications. This detailed explanation was intended to satisfy the curiosity of viewers and clear any lingering doubts about his professional focus on food trade deals.

Historical Context Of Commons Incidents

This gaffe serves as the latest example of unexpected intersections between pornography and members of the House of Commons, a theme that has historically drawn significant media attention in British politics. The incident recalls the case of Conservative MP Neil Parish, who was forced to resign in April 2022 after allegations surfaced that he had watched pornography while in the parliamentary office. Mr Parish, who represented the constituency of Honiton in Devon since 2010, claimed he had accidentally accessed an explicit website while attempting to view content related to tractors.

During his resignation, Mr Parish told the BBC that he had indeed gotten onto a website with a very similar name to the tractor site and watched material he should not have viewed. He acknowledged that his biggest fault was returning to the inappropriate site a second time. This event highlighted the vulnerabilities of digital security and personal accountability within parliamentary institutions. It also underscored the intense scrutiny placed on MPs regarding their personal conduct and use of official resources.

Further historical precedents include the exit of Damian Green from Theresa May's government in December 2017. The Conservative MP for Ashford was forced out after making inaccurate and misleading statements about his knowledge of a police leaks inquiry in 2008. During that inquiry, a police officer claimed to have found pornography on a computer in Mr Green's office. Mr Green denied viewing or downloading such material, yet the controversy surrounding his statements proved unsustainable for his ministerial career.

The issue also has deeper roots dating back to the 1970s and the figure of Francis Pakenham, the 7th Earl of Longford. Known as Lord Porn, this Labour peer published a privately funded 520-page report in 1972 known as the Longford Report. The study argued that the permissive social values prevalent at the time had encouraged the spread of pornography. Although Lord Longford advocated for tighter laws around obscenity, the report did not result in any immediate changes to the existing obscenity laws. This historical context illustrates the long-standing and complex relationship between politics, social values, and adult content in the UK.

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Impact On Ministerial Reputation And Next Steps

The clarification by Hamish Falconer is expected to temporarily shift media focus from the substantive discussions on EU food deals to the lighter aspect of the minister's personal preferences. For the Walkers and Quavers brands, the incident provides unintended but significant publicity, particularly highlighting the local manufacturing connection in Lincoln for Quavers. The incident may also serve as a cautionary tale for politicians regarding the precision of language when discussing consumer goods in live media environments.

As for the European Union minister, Mr Falconer has successfully closed the chapter on this specific error by providing a comprehensive and humorous explanation. The Labour Party has not issued any formal statement regarding the slip, suggesting it is viewed as a minor gaffe rather than a serious breach of protocol. The focus is likely to return to the broader implications of Brexit on the snack food industry, particularly regarding the status of meaty products and import regulations.

The episode highlights the importance of clear communication in politics, where a single word can change the entire narrative of a story. For the consumers of Razzles in the 1990s, the name will always be associated with adult entertainment, but for a new generation of UK citizens, it may now be remembered as a mistake by a senior Labour politician. The correction ensures that the historical record remains accurate regarding his actual dietary habits.

Looking ahead, the European Union minister will continue his duties regarding the negotiation and implementation of food trade agreements. The incident serves as a reminder of the human element in political broadcasting, where even experienced officials are susceptible to verbal slips under pressure. The public reaction has been largely amused rather than angry, indicating that the integrity of his policy positions remains intact despite the culinary confusion.

Ultimately, the story demonstrates how quickly information can be misinterpreted in the digital age. While Hamish Falconer sought to correct the record with precision, the initial shock value of the error ensured widespread dissemination of the story. The final consensus is that the MP enjoys Quavers and Walkers, and has no interest in promoting 1990s adult magazines. This definitive statement resolves the ambiguity and allows the political discourse to move forward.