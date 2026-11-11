Labour MP Calls Out Lack of Awareness Over David Walliams' Alleged Abuse Claims

Senior Labour MP Jess Phillips condemns industry silence after Guardian and ITV exposed David Walliams allegations of inappropriate conduct with teenage girls.

Labour MP Jess Phillips, who joined the party's front bench during the 2019 campaign, criticized the entertainment industry for its apparent silence over allegations that best‑selling author David Walliams repeatedly exposed teenage girls to inappropriate situations during his time as a judge on Britain Got Talent. The criticism came after the Guardian and ITV News reported that the 55‑year‑old star had attempted to obtain an injunction to stop the coverage of claims that he had solicited minor contestants for "sexual" contact in the show's dressing rooms.

How the Allegations Came to Light

According to the Guardian, a former junior employee of Britain Got Talent named Mark alleged that he was paid £300 by Walliams after finding two very young girls inside the judge's dressing room while the star was only wearing a towel. The employee also claimed that he was pressured into signing a non‑disclosure agreement in an effort to keep the encounter quiet. The complaints were reportedly filed with the Metropolitan Police and served as the basis for the investigative pieces by the Guardian and ITV.

Also read David Walliams Suspended by Labour Party Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Fremantle UK, which produces Britain Got Talent, released a statement saying it was "disturbed and concerned" by the allegations but that it had received no formal complaint from the parties involved. Legal representatives for Walliams have denied the allegations, saying the star has never engaged in any grooming or sexual activity with under‑age girls and rejects all claims of criminal behaviour.

MP's Response to Industry Inaction

On Radio 4's Today programme, Phillips said she found it "dazzlingly hard to believe" that no one in the industry had known about the grooming patterns at the height of Walliams' fame. She added that safeguarding was a collective responsibility, noting that "there are no two ways about the fact that this was propped up, whether you are talking about the Brand story or the Walliams story."

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Phillips, whose Labour membership was suspended the day before her comments were broadcast, further stated that she had previously posted a photo of her children meeting Walliams as a birthday treat. She described him as a "legend" and praised him for spoiling the children's party, a detail that attracted scrutiny from the press after the allegations emerged.

Legal and Policing Reactions

Walliams filed a bid for an injunction to prevent the Guardian and ITV from publishing the allegations, citing fears that the stories could lead to a suicidal attempt. Judge Nicklin rejected the request, ruling that it would constitute "an exceptionally serious interference" with media freedom. Police officials have reached out to the media outlets, encouraging anyone who might have been a victim of the alleged misconduct to report the incidents.

Downing Street has described the claims as "deeply troubling," but has not yet released a formal statement. HarperCollins, Walliams' long‑time publisher, had already dropped the star last year when the allegations surfaced.

Future Implications for the Entertainment Industry

The case is expected to ignite a broader conversation about safeguarding protocols in UK television talent shows. Experts predict that production companies like Fremantle UK and their partners will review their policies regarding non‑disclosure agreements and the presence of minors in adult workspaces. The Guardian and ITV are poised to continue monitoring the situation, while the Metropolitan Police may open a formal inquiry if new evidence emerges.

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With Parliament scheduled to debate a new child‑protective regulation in the near future, the Capitol could see increased pressure on broadcasters to clear their recording studios with rigorous safety and compliance checks. Stakeholders expect that any new legislation will provide clearer guidelines on how to handle allegations and protect minors from potential exploitation.