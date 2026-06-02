Labour minister unable to produce WhatsApp logs after phone theft adds to Mandelson Files controversy

Nick Thomas‑Symonds lost his mobile device in October 2023, preventing him from handing over WhatsApp messages with Peter Mandelson for the Mandelson Files release. The missing chats, along with Mandelson's refusal to provide his own phone, highlight gaps in the 1,500‑page document dump and fuel accusations of a cover‑up within the Labour government.

A second senior Labour figure was unable to produce any of the WhatsApp messages that were exchanged with Peter Mandelson after his mobile phone was stolen, the story revealed today.

Cabinet minister Nick Thomas‑Symonds, who serves as the EU Relations Minister, reported that his handset was taken on 15 October last year while he was on Marsham Street. He called the police that evening, but the loss means that any conversations with Lord Mandelson that took place in 2024 on his personal device have vanished.

Thomas‑Symonds said he can only recall the substance of messages that pre‑date Mandelson's appointment as UK ambassador to the United States and that he has fully complied with the parliamentary humble address by describing those exchanges in detail. The incident echoes a similar problem faced by former Downing Street chief of staff Morgan McSweeney, a close ally of Mandelson, who also failed to hand over his WhatsApp logs five days later.

McSweeney's contribution to the record consists of a single page of group messages, while his personal device was not provided for inspection. The missing data forms part of a broader controversy surrounding the 'Mandelson Files', a 1,500‑page dump of documents released by the government to satisfy a parliamentary request. The dossier contains official minutes of a meeting between Thomas‑Symonds and Mandelson in January 2025, in which they discussed the next steps for the planned EU reset.

It also shows extensive back‑and‑forth between ministers and senior officials over the direction of Keir Starmer's beleaguered administration. However, the collection is incomplete.

In addition to the messages lost to theft, some WhatsApp chats may have disappeared because they were not backed up or because participants switched devices, a point acknowledged by Darren Jones, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury. Jones also noted that Mandelson declined to hand over his personal phone, and that the government lacks the authority to compel a private individual outside the civil service to provide such material, although a future court case could force disclosure if prosecutors choose to pursue it.

The release has ignited fresh accusations of a cover‑up and raised questions about the influence wielded by Mandelson, who despite having been twice forced out of government in earlier scandals, continues to exert significant sway through his relationship with former chief of staff Morgan McSweeney. The papers reveal internal dissent, including a striking comment from Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden lamenting that Labour MPs were constantly asking which groups should be taxed to fund benefits.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch seized on the remark, accusing the party of becoming a welfare party rather than a broad‑based labour movement. Other senior figures such as Sir Keir Starmer, Rachel Reeves, Ed Miliband and Angela Rayner faced criticism from within the party.

Despite the taxpayer‑funded cost of more than one million pounds to compile the files, the documents provide little insight into the Prime Minister's controversial decision to appoint Mandelson as ambassador to the United States, leaving many observers to wonder what further revelations may still be hidden





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