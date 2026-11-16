Hamish Falconer addresses EU food regulation fears regarding smoky bacon crisps, confirming existing industry alignment and economic benefits of the new trade summit agreement.

Labour minister Hamish Falconer sought to dispel public anxiety regarding the proposed European Union trade agreement during a recent public appearance in central London. The minister addressed specific concerns about the availability of popular snack items, particularly smoky bacon crisps, after acknowledging that initial remarks contained minor errors regarding brand names. Despite the slip-up, the core message from the government remains that consumer choices will not be altered by the new regulatory framework.

Clarifying Brand Names and Misinformation

Hamish Falconer faced minor scrutiny after mistakenly referring to Frazzles crisps as Razzles while discussing his personal preference for the snack. Aides for the minister confirmed that the error was a simple misstatement, clarifying that the politician meant the Smiths brand product, which has been a household staple in the United Kingdom since its launch in 1975. Despite the confusion, Falconer used the moment to firmly condemn what he described as misinformation circulating about the upcoming proposals from Brussels.

Also read Labour Faces Backlash Over Shambolic Business Rates System

Speaking to the BBC, the minister emphasized that the vast majority of British food manufacturers have already adapted their production lines to meet current standards. He stated that major brands like Walkers and the brand he initially misspoke had adjusted their ingredients years ago to comply with EU regulations. This preemptive alignment means that companies will not need to undergo disruptive changes or rename products under the new deal.

Impact on Food Regulations and Export Standards

The proposed agreement involves significant updates to how the United Kingdom manages its relationship with the European Union regarding food safety and trade. Andy Burnham is expected to sign a food and farming deal at a summit in Brussels, which will require the UK to accept EU regulations on plant, animal, and food trade standards. The primary objective of accepting these rules is to remove post-Brexit checks that currently hinder exports and create bureaucratic friction for British businesses.

Advertisement

Critics of the deal have raised alarms that manufacturers might be forced to change product names due to planned EU rules prohibiting the use of meat-related terms for vegetarian products. However, Falconer insisted that this fear is unfounded for most major brands. He assured consumers that the truth is almost every business in the country that wants to export food or drink is already aligning with these rules, ensuring that products like smoky bacon crisps will remain available without modification.

Economic Benefits and Political Opposition

While acknowledging that the UK will have no formal role in deciding future food rules, Falconer highlighted the tangible economic advantages of the agreement. He argued that the deal will reduce the costs associated with importing food, which he hopes will translate into lower prices for supermarket shoppers. The government maintains that slashing costly red tape will help drive down supermarket prices and stimulate trade, delivering up to five point one billion pounds a year to the UK economy.

Opposition parties have criticized the government for what they describe as surrendering control of domestic food laws to Brussels. Tory representatives warned that the United Kingdom will have no influence or veto power over the regulations it chooses to adopt. Despite these political disagreements, the government remains confident that the streamlined trade process will benefit both the economy and consumers by ensuring a stable supply of popular goods like Frazzles and other staple snacks.