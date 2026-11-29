New tribunal rules risk releasing mentally ill criminals without psychiatric exams due to Labour's Mental Health Act 2025. Critics warn this endangers public safety.

The Tribunal Procedure Committee has officially advanced controversial proposals to eliminate mandatory pre-release psychiatric examinations for certain high-risk offenders. This decision directly supports the Labour Government's implementation of the Mental Health Act 2025, which drastically increases the frequency of detention reviews. The move has triggered immediate warnings from opposition leaders and mental health experts regarding potential public safety risks.

Under the current legal framework, inmates in secure psychiatric hospitals with severe conditions like psychosis or schizophrenia must undergo a comprehensive medical examination. This assessment precedes their appearance before a three-person tribunal panel that includes a consultant psychiatrist. The proposed rule changes effectively remove this mandatory clinical step for a significant subset of these restricted patients.

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Justice Secretary Alex Norris now holds the final authority to approve these committee proposals. Official figures indicate that approximately 4,600 restricted patients are currently detained in psychiatric hospitals across the country. These individuals represent some of the most severe cases within the criminal justice system, often involving violent histories that necessitate rigorous oversight before any potential release.

The primary driver behind this procedural shift is the legislative mandate for annual release reviews instead of the previous three-year interval. Ministers have officially conceded that this change will require an additional 5,000 tribunal sitting days annually. This represents a substantial 51 percent increase in the volume of hearings that the judicial system must accommodate within a single year.

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To cope with this anticipated surge in caseloads, the Tribunal Procedure Committee argues that consultant psychiatrists are a limited resource that cannot sustain the current workload demands. By skipping the initial medical assessment, the committee aims to process the higher volume of cases more efficiently. They contend that this streamlining is necessary to prevent systemic bottlenecks under the new legislation.

Critically, these relaxed rules could apply even if a patient is absent and fails to attend the hearing entirely. This creates a scenario where an individual with a history of violence could be discharged from custody without being physically examined by a medical professional. Such a situation would mean a patient could be released without being presented to the tribunal panel at all.

Tory MP and Shadow Justice Secretary Nick Timothy has strongly condemned the proposal as a dangerous threat to public safety. He stated that the Labour Government has caused this situation and is cutting corners to cover their tracks. Timothy emphasized that public safety must always remain the priority over administrative efficiency in these high-stakes decisions.

The proposal is not without historical precedent for resistance. Similar efforts to relax pre-release examination requirements were abandoned in 2018 following a massive backlash from NHS Trusts and the Royal College of Psychiatrists. At that time, medical experts argued that the pre-hearing examination added significant value to the decision-making process.

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Legal experts and mental health professionals fear that tribunal panels will be less able to make accurate assessments on the risk posed by mentally ill inmates without this crucial clinical input. The absence of a physical examination removes a vital layer of verification that has historically protected both the public and the patients involved in these complex cases.

The Ministry of Justice has clarified that these proposals are still being considered by the Tribunal Procedure Committee and have not yet been finalized. They stated that restricted patients can only be discharged when rigorous clinical and public protection conditions are met. This period of review will determine whether the changes allowing releases without prior psychiatric exams will proceed.