Labour Lurch to Left Disrupts Markets, Starmer Desperate to Save himself, MPs Call for PM to Depart

The impending Labour lurch to the Left has triggered market jitters due to proposed higher taxes, handouts, and nationalizations. It seems to threaten the PM's grip on power and has several MPs openly calling for him to go. If his 'vision' speech fails to calm the mutiny, a 'stalking horse' leadership candidate could challenge him as soon as today.

Markets are braced for Labour to lurch dramatically to the Left as Keir Starmer desperately tries to save himself today. Jitters have been sparked after Angela Rayner formed an alliance with Manchester mayor Andy Burnham - and laid out a manifesto of higher tax, more handouts, and nationalisations.

Rivals for No10 are circling as the PM's grip on power weakens, with dozens of MPs openly calling for him to go following disastrous local elections. He could face a challenge from a 'stalking horse' leadership candidate as soon as today, if a 'vision' speech this morning fails to calm the mutiny. Sir Keir will try to appease the Labour rank-and-file by promising to go further in unwinding Brexit.

However, he is not thought to be making big policy announcements, and expectations are low after a slew of abortive 'reset' efforts. Ms Rayner acted last night amid worries on the Left that Blairite Wes Streeting is in pole position to take over from Sir Keir if there is an immediate contest. The former deputy PM also hinted that she has linked up with Mr Burnham, calling for him to be allowed to stand at a Commons by-election.

Ms Rayner said the Government had allowed 'wealth and power to concentrate at the top', demanding a wave of nationalisations. She said her controversial workers' rights overhaul should be 'just the start', and indicated a push for more taxes on the wealthy and business to fund handouts for struggling households. Britain should emulate countries such as Spain instead of carrying on with 'deregulation, privatisation, and trickle-down economics', she added.

Allies of Mr Burnham have also been laying out their desire for mass nationalisations. Economists have warned that the prospectus being set out by the Left-wing candidates could trigger chaos on the markets.

The text also mentions about PM's grip on power weakening, Labour leadership contest heating up, PM needing to restored, MPs openly calling for PM to go, LB Times giving dire victory to Labour, possibility of left-wing surge, reaction to local elections disastrous, PM trying to hold things together, PM's popularity all but gone, and PM having narrow victory but with shell-shock and uncertain future. The topics are: forward leaning, leadership, leadership crisis, capital gains tax, union reform, education, austerity (maybe), and Brexit (again). The topics are kept down to 5 only





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