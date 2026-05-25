Labour Leadership Duel Focuses on New Taxes While Spending Cuts Remain Absent

Andy Burnham and Wes Streeting battle for Labour leadership by proposing extensive tax hikes, ignoring calls for public‑spending cuts, raising concerns about the impact on the middle class and the nation’s fiscal health.

The contest for the Labour Party leadership has taken a decidedly alarming turn, highlighting a stark focus on expanding the tax burden rather than curbing public spending .

Two leading contenders, Andy Burnham and Wes Streeting, are locked in a competition to demonstrate who can propose the most extensive slate of tax hikes, a strategy that would hit the middle class hardest. Their proposals come at a time when Britain’s tax receipts are already at a historic peacetime high, and the International Monetary Fund has warned that the country is approaching a peak in taxation that could jeopardise its ability to borrow from bond markets.

Yet neither Burnham nor Streeting seems to recognise that the weight of current taxes is already stifling business investment and consumer spending, and that further increases risk undermining the fragile economic recovery. Streeting, once seen as a disciple of Tony Blair’s centrist legacy, has recently suggested aligning capital‑gains tax with income tax, a move that would push the rate for higher‑rate earners from 24 percent to roughly 45 percent.

Critics, including Helen Miller of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, argue that such a hike would do little to raise revenue while discouraging investment and potentially reducing overall tax receipts. Burnham, by contrast, is championing a series of new levies that have sparked fresh controversy. He proposes a land‑value tax, arguing that land is under‑taxed and that such a charge would deter speculative hoarding of unused property.

However, the mechanics of valuing land across the country are notoriously complex, and any new tax would likely sit on top of existing duties such as stamp duty, council tax and the forthcoming mansion tax, further squeezing household budgets. In addition, Burnham has floated the idea of replacing the current inheritance tax with a broader “death tax” intended to fund social‑care costs, a scheme that would expand the tax net to include many who currently pay little or nothing in inheritance duties.

Both candidates have largely ignored the need to rein in public expenditure, offering no concrete plans to trim the soaring welfare budget or reduce civil‑service headcount. By contrast, Reform UK, a party competing with Burnham in the Makerfield by‑election, has pledged to abolish the Cabinet Office and cut 70,000 civil‑service posts, amounting to roughly 13 percent of the workforce.

The stark difference in fiscal philosophy underscores a broader debate within UK politics: whether the path to recovery lies in disciplined spending cuts and modest tax reforms or in a relentless pursuit of new revenue streams that risk overburdening the middle class. As the leadership race intensifies, voters and market observers will be watching closely to see which vision — a tax‑heavy agenda or a more balanced fiscal approach — will ultimately shape the country’s economic future





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