Labour Leadership Crisis Deepens as Rivalries Flare

The Labour leadership crisis deepened last night as prominent Left-wingers warned against a 'palace coup' and urged against a rushed leadership election. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson admitted the public felt 'bitterly let down' by the Labour Government, while Angela Rayner unleashed a ferocious attack on Sir Keir's record in office. The Health Secretary's supporters were also privately critical of Downing Street's response to Thursday's disaster, including the decision to bring back Mr Brown and Baroness Harman.

Last night, prominent Left-wingers warned against a 'palace coup' where the Cabinet anoints a successor for Sir Keir without a proper contest. Leading Corbynites also urged against a rushed leadership election that they fear will turn into a 'coronation' for Mr Streeting, since Left-wing frontrunner Mr Burnham cannot stand unless he first wins a by-election.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson admitted the public felt 'bitterly let down' by the Labour Government. In the aftermath of Thursday's elections, Sir Keir took responsibility but vowed to fight on. Many MPs said he was incapable of turning round Labour's fortunes as he is so unpopular with voters, and he caused more anger with his unexpected decision to bring back Gordon Brown and Harriet Harman as advisers.

Cabinet ministers had appeared to be remaining loyal although some pointedly failed to support Sir Keir in their statements on the election results. Mr Streeting was preparing a leadership bid, with his allies believing that a swift contest represents his best chance. At 5pm, Ms Rayner issued a dramatic 1,000-word statement, unleashing a ferocious attack on Sir Keir's record in office while demanding a lurch to the hard-Left on policy.

She also appeared to signal an alliance with Manchester mayor Andy Burnham by demanding that he be allowed to come back to Westminster. Ms Rayner put Sir Keir on notice, telling him: 'The Prime Minister must now meet the moment and set out the change our country needs.

' She also condemned the 'toxic culture of cronyism' illustrated by the Peter Mandelson scandal. Allies of Mr Streeting believed that the rebellion will only grow and grow, and things could soon fall apart. The Health Secretary's supporters were also privately critical of Downing Street's response to Thursday's disaster, including the decision to bring back Mr Brown and Baroness Harman. Mr Streeting's camp was scathing about Ms Rayner.

The Westminster expected that in a leadership contest, Blairite Mr Streeting would go up against a more Left-wing candidate such as Ms Rayner or Mr Burnham. But Ms Rayner is still awaiting the results of a potentially damaging HMRC investigation into the tax due on her seaside home, while Mr Burnham must first be allowed to stand in a by-election then overcome opposition from the Greens and Reform to win the seat.

It has prompted speculation that Energy Secretary Mr Miliband could be urged to stand instead as the standard-bearer for the Left





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Labour Leadership Crisis Angela Rayner Andy Burnham Peter Mandelson Scandal Toxic Culture Of Cronyism HMRC Investigation Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham Blairite Left-Wing Candidate Energy Secretary Mr Miliband

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