Labour Leadership Contest: Burnham and Streeting Battle for Taxation Supremacy

The Labour leadership contest has taken a turn which, though not unexpected, is wildly alarming. Andy Burnham and Wes Streeting are vying to show which of them can produce an array of tax increases that would do most damage to the middle classes. Has theिष much attention to the already record-high taxation rate, nor do they seem to consider the consequences of excessive taxes on business and consumers.

The Labour leadership contest has taken a turn which, though not unexpected, is wildly alarming. Andy Burnham and Wes Streeting are vying to show which of them can produce an array of tax increases that would do most damage to the middle classes .

It evidently doesn't matter to either of these creepily ambitious politicians that taxation is already at a record peacetime high. Nor does it occur to them that the main reason for economic growth being so elusive is that businesses and consumers are borne down by excessive taxes.

The International Monetary Fund's recent warning that Britain is reaching the point of peak taxation, and may soon struggle to borrow money from the bond markets, has gone over the heads of these two would-be prime ministers. Isn't it absolutely incredible that Burnham and Streeting should think that filching yet more money from the pockets of hard-working people is the right prescription for our ailing country?

Needless to say, neither is spending any time setting out plans for reducing public expenditure. We don't hear any proposals from them for even a modest trimming of the soaring welfare budget. In recent days Reform UK - which is slugging it out with Burnham in the Makerfield by-election - has pledged to abolish the Cabinet Office (headcount 11,000).

The party has also said it would reduce the number of civil servants by 70,000, about 13 per cent of the total. But there have been no similar undertakings from our spendthrift duo. They're not interested in saving taxpayers' money, just in spending as much of it as they can. Andy Burnham and Wes Streeting are vying to show which of them can produce an array of tax increases that would do most damage to the middle classes.

If Burnham loses in the Makerfield by-election, the rather limp Streeting is unlikely to unseat Starmer, Streeting's approach is the more surprising since some of us had marked him down as a disciple of Tony Blair, whose institute has tended to argue for lower taxes. But Wes is desperately trying to keep up with Andy. Last week he undertook to align capital gains tax (CGT) with income tax.

This would mean that the rate of CGT paid by higher rate taxpayers would almost double from 24 per cent to 45 per cent. This would very likely restrict investment. Helen Miller, head of the Institute for Fiscal Studies - not generally viewed as a Right-wing organisation - warned: 'Simply raising rates would not raise big sums of revenue. It could easily lose money and it could reduce investment.





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Labour Leadership Contest Andy Burnham Wes Streeting Taxation Middle Classes Record-High Taxation Economic Growth International Monetary Fund Reform UK Cabinet Office Civil Servants

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