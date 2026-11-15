Andy Burnham Faces Union Revolt as Labour Leaders Reject Full EU Rejoin Amid Economic Concerns

Trade unions and MPs warn Andy Burnham that reversing Brexit is unworkable as he prepares for EU talks, citing economic costs and political risks.

Labour leadership contender Andy Burnham is encountering significant internal resistance from his trade union backers regarding his ambitious strategy to reverse Brexit. Union leaders have explicitly told Burnham that the UK cannot return to its previous relationship with the European Union. This pushback occurs as Burnham prepares to meet with European leaders in Brussels to negotiate a new long-term relationship with the continent.

Gary Smith, the general secretary of the GMB union, publicly stated his caution regarding any plans for full reintegration. He told the Sunday Times that the country must not go back to where it was before the Brexit referendum. Smith highlighted that many European nations are currently dealing with low productivity, high unemployment, and the rise of right-wing political movements. These economic and social challenges form the basis of the union's skepticism toward deepening ties.

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Sharon Graham, the general secretary of the Unite union, is also reported to be opposed to the idea of returning to the European Union. A source close to Unite clarified that the organization wants the UK to get as close to the EU as possible without formally rejoining. Both the GMB and Unite are among the largest financial donors to the Labour Party and hold considerable influence over its policy direction. Their opposition signals a potential rift between the party leadership and its traditional grassroots support base.

Concerns are not limited to trade unions, as Labour Members of Parliament are also voicing strong opposition to the rejoin agenda. Jon Trickett, the MP for Normanton and Hemsworth, is preparing to publish a list of twelve reasons why returning to the bloc would be detrimental. Brian Leishman, the MP for Alloa and Grangemouth, previously described the EU as an imperialist and capitalist entity that does not serve British interests.

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Jonathan Hinder, the MP for Pendle and Clitheroe, has raised specific concerns about agreeing to rules that the UK would have no say in creating. These parliamentary objections challenge Burnham's narrative that the status quo is unacceptable and that rejoining is a viable solution. The growing chorus of dissent suggests that reversing the 2016 vote remains a politically hazardous position for Labour to take.

New research released by the campaign group Stay Out indicates that rejoining the EU could cost the UK approximately £750 million per week in membership fees. The study notes that the EU's annual budget has doubled since the UK voted to leave a decade ago. Additionally, the EU has introduced numerous green levies that would need to be paid by any new member state.

Diplomatic hurdles also present a significant barrier to a potential rejoin effort. Senior EU figures have warned that Britain would no longer receive the annual budget rebate that was negotiated by former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. The loss of this financial concession would significantly increase the fiscal burden on the UK treasury. These financial realities complicate Burnham's vow to explore options for a closer relationship with the bloc.

Despite the internal revolt, Andy Burnham remains committed to his Brexit reset strategy. He is due to meet with EU leaders in Brussels on Friday to finalize deals on food and drink trade, youth mobility, and emissions trading. Burnham intends to use this summit to initiate a serious dialogue about the UK's future ties with the EU, arguing that the current arrangement is insufficient.

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Burnham claimed at the Welsh Labour conference that Britain lost more than it gained in the ten years since the EU referendum. He criticized the Conservative government for implementing a harsher Brexit than voters anticipated by burning bridges with European partners. Burnham vowed to lead on this issue as Prime Minister and secure the best possible deal for the United Kingdom. However, the united front from his union backers and key MPs suggests that achieving such a deal may require a more nuanced approach than full rejoining.