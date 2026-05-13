Labour Introduces Long-Delayed Ban on Conversion Therapy in King's Speech

Labour will introduce a long-delayed ban on conversion therapy in the King's Speech, despite concerns it risks criminalising parents and doctors. The Draft Conversion Practices Bill, which will cover England and Wales, will outlaw attempts to change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity.

Labour will introduce a long-delayed ban on conversion therapy in the King's Speech , despite concerns it risks criminalising parents and doctors. The Draft Conversion Practices Bill, which will cover England and Wales, will outlaw attempts to change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity.

A ban on conversion therapy was included in the 2024 King's Speech but had not been introduced, with Labour only saying it remained committed to publishing a draft Bill 'as soon as possible'. But new legislation will honour Labour's manifesto pledge to deliver a 'full trans-inclusive ban' on behaviour described as 'abuse'. The Draft Conversion Practices Bill would ban practices that aim to change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity.

The Government said it will 'deliver the manifesto commitment to bring forward a trans-inclusive ban on conversion practices' and added that the Bill would 'ensure that the criminal law offers protection from these practices, while also preserving the freedom for people'. Officials say the ban will be balanced and targeted, so as not to impinge on legitimate healthcare and other forms of support for people exploring their sexual orientation or gender identity and is not intended to interfere with people's right to religious belief.

Labour will introduce a long-delayed ban on conversion therapy in the King's Speech, despite concerns it risks criminalising parents and doctors. The Draft Conversion Practices Bill was included in Wednesday's King's Speech, setting out the Government's legislative agenda for the next parliamentary session.

It will only apply to England and Wales because criminal law is devolved in other UK administrations, and will be published for pre-legislative scrutiny, which officials said was to allow for expert and stakeholder opinion to be sought. A ban on conversion therapy was first proposed under the Conservatives by Theresa May in 2018 but little progress was made, then Boris Johnson dropped the transgender aspect of it in 2022.

Rishi Sunak's government repeatedly insisted it would publish a draft Bill for detailed 'pre-legislative scrutiny' but never did so, and the Conservatives' election manifesto said more time was needed before a decision could be made on the need for fresh legislation on the 'abhorrent' practice. Despite Sir Keir Starmer's long-term commitment to finally introduce a law, concerns remain about whether it is necessary.

Critics say that abusive 'gay cures' are already illegal and the new law risks criminalising therapy for gender-questioning children or even conversations with their parents or teachers. Dr Hilary Cass, author of the landmark review that questioned the foundations of gender medicine for treatment, has warned that a conversion therapy ban risked 'frightening' clinicians away from working with young people who want to identify as the opposite sex.

Kate Barker, chief executive of LGB Alliance, said: 'Our concern is that this legislation is increasingly being used to pursue a more nefarious objective - creating an affirmation-only framework in which lawful therapeutic exploration is effectively shut down.

'That would leave same-sex attracted people, vulnerable young people and those struggling with trauma, identity or mental health issues with fewer options for support. ' She added: 'LGB Alliance does not believe new legislation is necessary and will continue making the case that existing laws already protect people from genuine abuse without creating further risks for vulnerable individuals, families and professionals.

' And Joanna Timm, from The Christian Institute, warned that LGBTQ+ activists want a conversion therapy ban 'to criminalise people who disagree with their ideology'. She said: 'There are already robust protections in law against abuse and coercion.

'Legal advice is clear that expanding the current law risks criminalising things that should never be made illegal - such as a mother urging her gender-confused daughter not to have a double mastectomy, or a church leader praying with a member of their congregation who asks for prayer about sexual temptation.





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Conversion Therapy Sexual Orientation Gender Identity King's Speech Theresa May Boris Johnson Rishi Sunak Pre-Legislative Scrutiny LGBTQ+ Activists The Christian Institute

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