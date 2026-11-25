New Policy Institute research reveals 45% of Labour supporters view immigration handling poorly, highlighting political vulnerability for Keir Starmer as Reform gains traction.

Political analysts are raising alarms after new data indicates that nearly half of Labour Party supporters believe the government has mismanaged immigration. A study conducted by the Policy Institute at King's College London reveals that 45 per cent of the party's own voters rate ministers' performance on this issue as bad, while only 41 per cent view it as good. This internal dissent occurs despite Labour voters being the least critical demographic compared to the general public, where 79 per cent state the government is handling immigration poorly.

Rising Criticism Within Labour Base

The core finding highlights a significant vulnerability for Premier Sir Keir Starmer and his administration. Although the party retains its core base, the near-even split among supporters suggests that the migration issue is no longer a monolithic political advantage. The data shows that while Labour voters are more lenient than the broader electorate, the negative sentiment is substantial enough to threaten electoral stability in key constituencies. This dissatisfaction is particularly concerning for Downing Street, which is currently engaged in a fierce battle for support against Reform UK.

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Public Sentiment and Service Concerns

Across the wider electorate, the pressure on the government is intensified by deep-seated public anxiety regarding the capacity of national infrastructure. Two-thirds of the British population believe that current immigration levels constitute a very or fairly big problem within the country. However, the primary driver of this concern is not primarily cultural; most respondents expressed worry about public services becoming overwhelmed by increased demand. Cultural anxieties ranked lower in importance, although one in four citizens still believe that immigration damages Britain's own culture and traditions. This distinction is crucial for policymakers attempting to craft nuanced responses to voter grievances.

Divergence on Rwanda and Policy Direction

The political landscape is further complicated by public opinion on specific punitive measures. The Policy Institute research found that a minority of voters, specifically 44 per cent, would support reviving the Rwanda deportation scheme, which was one of the first acts Sir Keir Starmer dismantled upon entering Downing Street. In contrast, 37 per cent of respondents are opposed to bringing the scheme back. This division underscores the complexity of voter preferences, as the government seeks to balance humanitarian commitments with popular demand for stricter border controls. The failure to end small boat arrivals entirely remains a focal point for critics, despite operational statistics showing a reduction in crossings.

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Migration Statistics and Future Forecasts

While the political narrative focuses on criticism, official metrics present a different trend. Channel crossings have decreased by approximately 40 per cent compared to the previous year. Looking ahead, upcoming figures projected for publication this week indicate that net migration is forecast to fall to approximately 120,000 in 2026. This figure would mark the lowest level since 1997, excluding the anomalous years of the pandemic. These statistics are intended to demonstrate progress, yet they do not appear to have fully mitigated the perception of poor management among the voting public.

Nuanced Views on Migrant Workforce

Despite the high-level political tension, the public holds largely positive views toward specific categories of migrant workers. A majority of 72 per cent view doctors favorably, while 63 per cent hold a positive opinion of care workers. Construction labourers are also viewed positively by 52 per cent of respondents. Only takeaway drivers are viewed more negatively (35 per cent) than positively (31 per cent). This data suggests that opposition to migration is often sector-specific or tied to service capacity rather than a blanket rejection of foreign workers. The survey, conducted by YouGov between 23 and 27 March 2026, involved 1,827 UK adults and serves as a critical indicator of the mood ahead of future electoral battles.