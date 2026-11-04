Labour Immigration Policy Shift Costs £5.2 Billion Annually

Conservatives claim Labour's immigration U-turn will cost taxpayers £5.2 billion yearly in welfare by 2030, affecting 1.4 million migrants with indefinite leave to remain.

Conservative Party analysts have released a stark assessment of the financial implications surrounding the current government's immigration policy adjustments, projecting an annual cost of £5.2 billion to British taxpayers by the fiscal year 2030-31. This significant expenditure is attributed to the decision to allow approximately 1.4 million foreign nationals to retain their eligibility for settlement after five years in the United Kingdom, rather than implementing the stricter timelines originally proposed by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

The Core Financial Mechanism Explained

The estimated £5.2 billion annual burden is derived from official data indicating that just under 32 percent of non-European Union citizens residing in Britain with Indefinite Leave to Remain currently claim Universal Credit. When applied to the 1.4 million individuals who will remain on the five-year track to settlement due to recent concessions, this percentage translates to roughly 446,352 additional benefit claimants over the coming decade.

Also read Shabana Mahmood Cuts Immigration Wait Times Amid Labour U-Turn

By multiplying these projected claimant numbers by an average annual payment value of £11,694, Conservative figures calculate the total annual bill reaching £5.2 billion. This specific figure stands in sharp contrast to earlier estimates from the Home Office, which had previously suggested a cumulative cost of £10 billion spread across the entire lifetimes of the affected migrant population, rather than as an immediate recurring annual expense.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Conflict

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has characterized the Labour Government as being obsessed with benefits, arguing that Prime Minister Andy Burnham abandoned tougher proposals to unify the political Left and prepare for an early election. Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Helen Whately emphasized that the country cannot afford the ballooning benefits bill, stating that new arrivals should contribute to the economy rather than drawing upon public funds.

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Whately outlined that her party would prioritize British citizens within the welfare system, proposing that Indefinite Leave to Remain and limited leave to remain no longer grant automatic access to Universal Credit or sickness benefits. She argued that such changes are necessary to save billions in public spending and to uphold the principle that British citizenship carries specific responsibilities regarding economic contribution.

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp reinforced this stance by asserting that settlement must be earned through sustained work, tax payments, and community contribution, rather than serving as a ticket to lifetime reliance on state benefits. He criticized the current approach for failing to ensure that immigration status reflects genuine integration and economic participation within the host nation.

Real-World Impact and Future Consequences

Under the revised measures announced by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood on Monday, only 500,000 out of the 1.9 million foreign nationals expected to become eligible for settlement by 2030 will face extended waiting periods. The remaining 1.4 million will maintain their five-year pathway to Indefinite Leave to Remain, which provides full access to social housing and various welfare provisions without delay.

In response to these developments, Kemi Badenoch announced that a future Conservative Government would review the cases of migrants granted settled status under Labour's reforms. Those who fail to demonstrate a net positive contribution to the country could potentially lose their settled status, reversing the current trajectory of permanent residency grants.

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Home Office sources have defended the government's position, citing previous Conservative policies that lowered skills and income requirements as the root cause of migration challenges. They argue that the current administration is actively addressing the mess left behind by ensuring that settlement follows demonstrable contribution, noting that half a million people currently cannot settle within the next five years due to these corrective actions.