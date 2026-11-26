New data reveals a dip in English housing completions, challenging Labour's 1.5 million home target. Housing Secretary Angela Rayner defends the goal despite rising costs and political pressure.

Labour ministers face a significant setback regarding their commitment to construct 1.5 million new homes across England, as the latest official statistics indicate a slowdown in housing supply. Recent data released by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government ( MHCLG) demonstrates that the target of 300,000 homes per year is proving increasingly difficult to achieve amid economic headwinds and political scrutiny.

Official Figures Reveal Housing Decline

The MHCLG reported that there were 203,690 net additional dwellings in England during the 2025-26 period. This figure represents a two per cent decrease compared to the previous year, when the total stood at 208,820 net additional dwellings. The 2025-26 total marks the lowest level of completions since the 195,530 net additional dwellings recorded in 2015-16. It also falls below the 217,750 homes completed in 2020-21, a period already complicated by restrictions related to the Covid pandemic.

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To fulfill the ambition of building 1.5 million new homes over the course of this Parliament, which is scheduled to run until summer 2029, the Government requires an annual average of 300,000 homes. The current trajectory suggests a substantial gap between the government's pledge and the actual delivery of housing units across the country.

Breakdown of Housing Completions

A detailed analysis of the 2025-26 data provided by the MHCLG breaks down the sources of these new homes. There were 186,640 new builds completed during this period. In addition, 17,050 properties underwent a change of use from non-domestic to residential purposes. The data also included 3,170 conversions between houses and flats.

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Further additions came from 1,080 other types of homes, such as caravans and house boats. However, these gains were partially offset by 4,240 demolitions. The number of new builds in 2025-26 was down by more than 4,000 from the 190,690 units completed in 2024-25, highlighting a notable reduction in primary construction activity.

Political Reactions and Stakeholder Positions

Housing Secretary Angela Rayner has refused to drop the Labour manifesto pledge, despite acknowledging that it is a 'stretch target' with what she describes as only a 'slim chance' of being met. In testimony before the House of Commons' Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee earlier this month, Ms. Rayner declined to set a lower housebuilding target, insisting she would not admit defeat.

She cited the war in the Middle East as a factor that has increased construction costs by 40 per cent. Ms. Rayner also noted that the cost of living crisis is affecting people's finances, creating additional challenges. Meanwhile, Tory shadow housing secretary Katie Lam criticized the government, stating that Labour is failing to deliver the homes Britain needs and accusing them of gumming up the housing market with rental reforms.

Regional Disparities and Future Outlook

Regional data reveals significant disparities in housing delivery across England. The region with the highest level of net additions per 1,000 dwellings in 2025-26 was the East Midlands, with a rate of 10.6. In contrast, the South West had the lowest rate at 6.9. Among local authorities, Mid Suffolk led with 29.3 net additions per 1,000 dwellings, followed by Stevenage with 24.2 and Melton with 19.5.

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At the other end of the spectrum, Blackpool recorded the lowest rate at 0.2, with the City of London at 0.4 and Castle Point at 0.6. An MHCLG spokesperson emphasized that despite the acute crisis inherited and challenging economic conditions, the government remains committed to its bold planning reforms. These reforms aim to slash unnecessary bureaucracy and kickstart £40 billion for social and affordable homes.

The spokesperson also highlighted that housing starts are up 20 per cent compared to the previous year, supported by £16 billion invested through the National Housing Bank. The government points to initiatives like 'Your First Home' for first-time buyers and efforts to help councils rebuild housing stock, with families now on waiting lists at the lowest level since 2022. Despite these positive indicators, the overall net figure remains below the pace required to meet the 1.5 million home pledge.