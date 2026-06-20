Labour grandees warn Starmer he faces coup within days unless he steps aside for Burnham

Following a decisive by-election victory for Andy Burnham in Makerfield, senior Labour figures, including cabinet ministers, have issued an ultimatum to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, demanding he step aside to avoid a damaging leadership contest. Burnham's win is being touted as a turning point, with Starmer's position looking increasingly untenable amid talk of a potential coronation and policy shifts to the left.

Last night, Labour grandees, including cabinet ministers, warned Prime Minister Keir Starmer he faces a coup within days unless he steps aside for Andy Burnham .

The warning follows Burnham's decisive victory in the Makerfield by-election, seen as a mandate for change. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is understood to have told Starmer he must set a timetable to resign this summer. A senior Labour source told the Daily Mail the Prime Minister faces a showdown at Tuesday's Cabinet meeting unless he has agreed to step down by then.

The source said the challenge is to force him out and make him accept the reality of his position. If he resists, matters will come to a head at Cabinet. People are not going to be fobbed off this time, the source added. The choice is either a fairly orderly transition or an extremely bitter contest that damages the entire Government.

Another Cabinet source bluntly stated the game is up, while one minister described Sir Keir as a dead man walking and said he was ready to quit if the PM tried to cling on. After comfortably holding off a challenge from Reform UK to return to Westminster, Andy Burnham vowed to set a new path for Britain.

He called his victory the final chance for Labour to reconnect with the public after a disastrous first two years in power, saying it would be a turning point for the country. His anointment as Labour leader is expected to result in a further lurch to the Left.

He has already committed to a string of costly policies such as nationalisation of the utilities, massive investment in council housing and revival of the northern leg of HS2 - raising fears he will push taxes even higher. His right-hand woman, former transport secretary Louise Haigh, warned the PM faced a brutal end unless he agreed to step down.

She said Burnham had a leadership campaign ready to go, although his supporters are privately pushing for him to be crowned in a coronation to avoid a bloody contest. Sir Keir vowed to fight on, saying a leadership contest would plunge the party into chaos. The PM said he had a very strong mandate from the country and added that if there is a contest he will stand. He repeated he is not going to walk away from that.

Starmer will spend the weekend at Chequers weighing up his future and wargaming how to deal with a potential wave of ministerial resignations next week. Former frontbencher Andy McDonald said the PM has got days to quit with dignity before he is forced out. Harriet Harman, recently brought back into government by Starmer, warned that Labour MPs are stampeding towards his rival.

On a day of political drama, former Labour health secretary Alan Johnson told Burnham he should call an election this year to seek his own mandate if he wanted to deliver real change. He told LBC that after six prime ministers in a decade the public will not stand for having a seventh imposed on them. Makerfield had been billed as a tight contest, but Burnham won comfortably with 55 per cent of the vote





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Keir Starmer Andy Burnham Labour Party Leadership Coup Makerfield By-Election

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