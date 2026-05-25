Labour Generations Clash: Former Ministers Predict Starmer’s Fall Amid By‑Election Drama

Former Labour ministers Jess Phillips and Alex Davies‑Jones declare Keir Starmer will be forced out of office regardless of Andy Burnham’s by‑election result, highlighting internal party divisions and forecasting a possible leadership upheaval ahead of the 18 June vote.

Breaking from the corridors of power in the United Kingdom, a series of bold statements has thrown the future of Prime Minister Keir Starmer into sharp question.

Former Labour ministers Jess Phillips and Alex Davies‑Jones have both declared that even if Andy Burnham, the charismatic mayor of Greater Manchester, fails to secure the contested Makerfield by‑election seat, the subsequent political fallout will inevitably force Starmer out of 10 Downing Street. Phillips, who stepped down from the cabinet earlier this month after accusing the government of a lack of audacity and failed to ‘fight and drive’ change, repeated her prediction at the Hay Festival on Monday, insisting that a change of leadership would take place regardless of Burnham’s electoral fortunes.

She framed the argument in terms of a broader breakdown; “the claim that this party can mend a nation that has been torn apart by austerity is a lie. ” Alex Davies‑Jones, a former justice minister who resigned following what he described as catastrophic local election results under Starmer’s watch, outlined a parallel trajectory. Speaking with the Mail, he labeled the current arrangement as unsustainable, noting that “things cannot continue with Keir as leader.

” Davies‑Jones echoed concerns about lingering infighting within the Labour ranks, warning that the absence of decisive governance could leave Britain vulnerable to domestic crises and international uncertainty. Meanwhile, the Conservative Party’s deputy chairman, Matt Vickers, amplified the chorus by asserting that even if Burnham is not elected, Starmer’s premiership is effectively over. Vickers warned that the nation cannot afford “months of Labour infighting and instability while the country faces serious challenges at home and abroad.

” He argued that only a leader like Kemi – presumably referring to a hypothetical option – could put the required political resolve into place. These announcements come amid reports that the Labour Left is actively preparing a potential alternative. Hard‑left MPs have expressed discontent with Burnham’s recent U‑turns on immigration policy and the return to previous guidance regarding single‑sex spaces.

There is speculation that these members might field their own candidate in an upcoming leadership showdown should Burnham ride the wave to a parliamentary seat and subsequently vie for the party’s leadership. Such manoeuvres underscore a deeper rift: Burnham has become the symbolic spear‑head of a faction that rejects the moderate direction Starmer appears to champion.

As the by‑election on 18 June draws nearer, the political calculus within Westminster appears to pivot on whether Burnham’s potential victory can serve as a catalyst for Labour realignment or simply reinforce the trending narrative that Starmer's time is limited. The resignations of Philips and Davies‑Jones themselves provide a stark backdrop for their claims. Philips left the cabinet citing a perceived lack of “fight and drive,” a sentiment that she publicly extended to Starmer’s leadership style.

In her resignation letter, Phillips did not mince words, highlighting how the former safety minister saw the administration either get stuck in “stalled” and “delayed” processes. She claimed feeling “liberated” after quitting, hinting that the party’s current trajectory did not align with her vision of impactful reform. Davies‑Jones, in turn, echoed a similar sentiment after the local election debacle, a loss starved of Starmer’s reputation as a resurgence architect.

The confluence of these voices is setting a narrative that is difficult for Starmer to dismiss. Should Burnham emerge victorious, the momentum would likely tilt the internal Labour politics toward a younger, more assertive wing. If the election goes the other way, it could still lay the groundwork for Starmer’s dismissal, as the party, according to his detractors, would be unable to protect its mandate while embroiled in leadership battles.

The stakes are clear: the outcome will determine whether the party can present a unified front for upcoming national priorities, or whether an ongoing leadership crisis will hinder Britain’s ability to navigate pressing economic and foreign‑policy challenges. The news has reverberated beyond the parliamentary chamber. Business leaders, foreign diplomats, and policy institutes are watching for cues on how the leadership rift might affect Brexit‑related negotiations, fiscal policy, and the overall trajectory of the nation’s Brexit‑era economy.

In this charged atmosphere, former ministers’ declarations serve as a warning lamp, signaling a potentially pivotal shift in British politics that could reshape the length and shape of the current government’s term. The narrative is not merely an internal quibble; it has provided fodder for political analysts who forecast that the vote on 18 June, irrespective of the immediate result, will have long‑lasting consequences.

In the end, whether Burnham can secure a seat or not, the continued pressure from within the Labour ranks creates a precarious situation that could drive a leadership change. The country’s political direction is, therefore, likely to hinge more on the internal dynamics of the Labour Party rather than the single by‑election result, marking a potentially transformational moment in contemporary British governance





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