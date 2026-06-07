Labour Failed to Notify 98% of Victims After 179 Prisoners Mistakenly Released

A FOI request reveals that only 3 out of 179 victims were told when criminals were accidentally freed, sparking outrage and calls for reform.

A recent revelation has exposed a severe failure in the UK justice system, leaving 98 percent of victims in the dark when 179 criminals were mistakenly released from prison.

According to data obtained by the Conservative Party under Freedom of Information laws, only three victims out of the 179 cases were notified by the Prison Service about the erroneous releases. These errors occurred between April of the previous year and March of this year, as detailed in an official report published in April. The report highlighted that of the 179 cases, 14 victims were part of the Probation Service's Victim Contact Scheme, yet only three received any notification.

The remaining 165 cases, where victims were not enrolled in the scheme, received no communication at all. This systemic failure has sparked outrage among victim support groups and opposition politicians, who argue that it demonstrates a profound lack of accountability and disregard for victims' rights. Shadow Justice Secretary Nick Timothy condemned Labour's handling of the situation, stating that the apology offered by Justice Secretary David Lammy was insincere and meaningless.

Timothy emphasized that victims place their trust in the system to be treated with basic dignity, and that they deserve to be informed at the very least when the person who harmed them is accidentally released. The scandal has cast a shadow over Labour's commitment to justice and public safety, raising questions about the competence of prison administration and oversight mechanisms.

The issue came to a head with the case of sex offender Hadush Kebatu, who was mistakenly released from HMP Chelmsford last October. Kebatu had been serving a 12-month sentence for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and a woman in Epping, offenses committed while he was living at taxpayer expense in a hotel, sparking public protests.

His release was a result of multiple system failures, as outlined in the official inquiry led by former National Crime Agency boss Dame Lynne Owens. The inquiry revealed that Kebatu's victim, referred to as Victim A, learned of his release through a social media post, hours before any official notification. The experience was described as profoundly retraumatizing for the victim and her family, with Victim A's father expressing the constant fear that his daughter might encounter Kebatu again.

Kebatu was eventually recaptured after a three-day manhunt in north London and later deported. This case exemplifies the human cost of bureaucratic incompetence and highlights the urgent need for reform in the prison system to prevent such errors from recurring. In response to the report, David Lammy offered what he called an unequivocal apology to victims, acknowledging the distress caused by erroneous releases.

However, the data suggesting that 98 percent of victims were left uninformed has undermined the sincerity of this apology. The Ministry of Justice stated that they understand the distress caused and are taking action to fix what they describe as a crisis-hit system inherited from the previous government. Critics argue that the apology is not backed by concrete changes, as victims continue to be neglected.

The shadow justice spokesman pointed out that the current system fails to protect victims, and it is essential that the government implements robust measures to ensure timely notification and prevent future errors. The scandal has become a political flashpoint, with both parties trading blame over the state of the justice system.

For victims, the lack of communication represents a betrayal of trust, and many are calling for a complete overhaul of the Victim Contact Scheme to make notifications mandatory and enforceable. The long-term implications include potential legal challenges and increased scrutiny on prison management practices. As the debate continues, the focus remains on restoring confidence in the justice system and ensuring that victims are treated with the respect and information they deserve





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Prison Errors Victim Notification David Lammy Justice System Failure Hadush Kebatu

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