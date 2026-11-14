Labour Faces Pressure To Rule Out Pheasant Shooting Licence Ban

Tory MPs urge Labour to rule out game bird shoot licences after 36,000 responses to government consultation, citing £3.3 billion economic impact and conservation benefits.

Angry Conservative Members of Parliament have formally requested that the Labour Government explicitly rule out a so-called stealth ban on pheasant shooting. This urgent intervention follows the recent launch of a government consultation regarding the potential introduction of mandatory licences for the practice. The MPs are demanding assurances that the proposed regulatory changes will not serve as a precursor to a complete prohibition on the activity.

MPs Demand Clarity On Licence Proposals

The core of the political dispute centers on a consultation period that recently closed two weeks ago. During this period, the government sought evidence on whether to implement licences for both shooting shoots and the releasing of game birds. Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, the Member of Parliament for North Cotswolds and chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Shooting and Conservation, authored a letter expressing deep concerns among his colleagues. He argued that introducing a licensing framework could effectively amount to a ban on the sport.

Also read Labour Faces Backlash as OBR Data Reveals 85 Billion Pound Tax Burden

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown stated that the call for evidence has caused significant unease among MPs and the broader shooting community. He highlighted existing precedents where game bird release is already licensed in parts of England. In these areas, Natural England has reportedly refused to grant licences for nearly all shoots. This refusal has effectively ended shooting activity and its associated conservation benefits in those specific locales, fueling fears that a national licence system could have similar disastrous effects.

Industry Leaders Warn Of Economic Damage

The letter, which has secured the support of 66 MPs, urges Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle to confirm that the Government supports sustainable shooting aligned with best practices. Dame Angela Eagle has faced pressure to clarify her department's stance as the consultation results come to light. The Countryside Alliance, a prominent lobbying group, has raised alarms that this move could be the first step on a long road toward banning game shooting entirely.

Advertisement

Met Metcalf-Fisher, the Director of External Affairs for the Countryside Alliance, articulated the industry's fear that licensing necessitates an initial ban. He warned that such a regulatory shift would be absolutely devastating for the countryside. The shooting sector contributes approximately £3.3 billion to the UK economy. Beyond direct financial revenue, the industry pumps vast sums into vital conservation work that supports rural ecosystems.

Met Metcalf-Fisher emphasized to People's Channel that restricting the practice would negatively impact biodiversity. He argued that the government must recognize the private investment game managers make in conservation. Failure to do so risks undermining the positive contribution the game management sector makes to wildlife and the countryside. This argument is central to the industry's pushback against regulatory changes.

Public Response And Conservation Arguments

The government's call for evidence attracted approximately 36,000 responses from the public and industry stakeholders. According to industry bodies, at least 26,000 respondents expressed support for the continuation of game shooting. This overwhelming majority indicates strong public backing for the status quo in many rural areas. The data provides a significant counter-argument to the notion that the public desires stricter regulations or a ban.

Nick von Westenholz, the chief executive of the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust, called for immediate clarity on the policy approach to gamebird management. He argued that continued uncertainty and speculation risk undermining the sector's ability to manage wildlife effectively. His comments highlight the tension between regulatory oversight and practical conservation outcomes. The sector views itself as a key partner in achieving national environmental goals.

Nick von Westenholz pointed out that the Government is currently off-track in hitting its statutory targets for nature recovery. He described it as madness not to recognize and support the considerable private investment in conservation made by game managers. This perspective positions the shooting industry as an essential ally in meeting statutory environmental obligations. It suggests that restrictive policies could hinder broader ecological recovery efforts.

Advertisement

Government Stance And Future Outlook

In response to the growing criticism, a government spokesperson reiterated that there are no plans to ban shooting. The spokesperson stated that the Government has no plans to ban gamebird shooting under any circumstances. This direct denial aims to quell the fears expressed by the 66 supporting MPs and the wider industry. It serves as an immediate reassurance to those worried about the consultation's implications.

The spokesperson emphasized that high environmental and animal welfare standards must be in place for sustainable shooting to succeed. These standards are necessary for protecting ecosystems and biosecurity. The government appears to be balancing the call for regulation with the need to maintain the industry. This approach suggests that licences, if implemented, would focus on standards rather than prohibition.

As the consultation process concludes, the focus now shifts to how the Government will translate public feedback into policy. The Labour Party must navigate the demands of rural voters and industry stakeholders. Any future regulations will need to address the conservation benefits cited by Nick von Westenholz. The outcome will determine the long-term viability of the £3.3 billion shooting sector.

The immediate future for pheasant shooting depends on the clarity provided by Dame Angela Eagle and her department. The 36,000 responses serve as a critical benchmark for public opinion. If the Government fails to address the conservation arguments, it may face prolonged opposition. The relationship between the state and the rural shooting community remains a pivotal political issue.