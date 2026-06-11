Labour faces outrage over defence spending cuts, with Treasury slashing £5 billion from Armed Forces investment

The Treasury is understood to have cut £5 billion from an increase in Armed Forces investment to meet the threat posed by Russia, with Chancellor Rachel Reeves having clawed back the sum despite Labour's advisers warning Britain could be in direct conflict with Moscow within three years.

Labour faced outrage last night over claims billions of pounds have been slashed from a proposed boost to defence. The Treasury is understood to have cut £5 billion from an increase in Armed Forces investment to meet the threat posed by Russia .

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has clawed back the sum despite Labour's advisers warning Britain could be in direct conflict with Moscow within three years. The compromise thrashed out by Ms Reeves, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the Defence Secretary would see a proposed £18 billion surge in defence spending reduced to £13 billion over four years.

The Defence Investment Plan (DIP), which should have been published last year, has been redrafted despite last year's Strategic Defence Review recommending a £28 billion boost to defence spending is required. Speaking to the Daily Mail, former SAS Commanding Officer Richard Williams said: 'A cut in the Defence Investment Plan by the Starmer government has been expected for some time.

The only thing that needs to be confirmed is the scale of that cut and the creative accounting tricks and conditions that will apply to capital.

'What is also expected is nothing but fawning compliance from the Chief of the Defence Staff and the career-obsessed chiefs who will say that the technological revolution in military affairs means that they can achieve more with less money and less people, which is what this truly careless government wants to hear. ' The Daily Mail's Don't Leave Britain Defenceless campaign has been pushing Labour to boost spending for the Armed Forces.

Former UK military commander Colonel Hamish de Bretton-Gordon described the reported settlement as 'a disaster for Britain'. Chancellor Rachel Reeves is understood to have cut £5 billion from an increase in Armed Forces investment to meet the threat posed by Russia. Labour's advisers have warned that Britain could be in direct conflict with Moscow within three years. According to government sources, a final decision on 'how much and over what period' has not been taken.

Meanwhile, Kemi Badenoch on Wednesday urged ministers to fund defence by cutting welfare. In the Commons she accused the Prime Minister of being 'too weak' to force through cuts to the welfare bill, as Sir Keir twice ducked questions about whether he was willing to sanction further tax hikes to fund the defence boost. Mrs Badenoch said: 'He doesn't know where the money is coming from.

'The military is waiting, the bond markets are watching. He has only three options – cutting spending, more borrowing or higher taxes.





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Labour Defence Spending Cuts Treasury Armed Forces Investment Russia Rachel Reeves Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer Defence Secretary Defence Investment Plan (DIP) Strategic Defence Review Richard Williams Kemi Badenoch Welfare Tax Hikes Defence Boost Creative Accounting Tricks Conditions That Will Apply To Capital Fawning Compliance Chief Of The Defence Staff Career-Obsessed Chiefs Technological Revolution In Military Affairs Achieve More With Less Money And Less People Careless Government Don't Leave Britain Defenceless Campaign Hamish De Bretton-Gordon Reported Settlement Disaster For Britain Final Decision On 'How Much And Over What Peri Urged Ministers To Fund Defence By Cutting Wel Accusations Of Being 'Too Weak' Questions About Whether He Was Willing To Sanc

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