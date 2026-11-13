Labour Faces Backlash as OBR Data Reveals 85 Billion Pound Tax Burden

Updated Office for Budget Responsibility figures reveal that Labour's tax policies are set to increase the national tax burden by nearly 85 billion pounds by 2032, drawing sharp criticism from opposition leaders despite the Chancellor's defense of her economic record.

The Labour government is facing intense criticism and accusations of imposing a crushing fiscal burden on British citizens following the release of updated data from the Office for Budget Responsibility.

This independent fiscal watchdog has laid bare the sheer scale of tax increases orchestrated by Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Chief Secretary to the Treasury John Healey. According to the latest figures, these combined fiscal measures are projected to increase the tax burden on the nation by nearly eighty-five billion pounds by the end of the current parliamentary term, specifically by the year 2031-32.

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OBR Database Details Tax Measures

These estimates are derived from a comprehensive database of tax measures maintained by the OBR, which has been updated to reflect the latest fiscal package announced during the recent Budget. The data reveals that the extensive array of changes introduced in the Budget adds a net seven point five two billion pounds annually to tax revenues by the end of the forecast period.

While this figure is significant, it represents a relatively small fraction of the total tax increase attributed to the current government's policies over the longer term. The specific revenue-raising measures included in these estimates involve raising levies on income generated from savings and property investments.

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However, it is noted that the temporary extra charge imposed on banks is expected to have lapsed by 2031-32 and is therefore not included in the long-term burden calculations. The latest tax hits are described as pale in comparison to the seventy-seven billion pounds of net increases that were originally announced when Ms. Reeves first took office as Chancellor.

Healey Budget Criticised As Raid

The measures introduced by John Healey in the latest Budget included what critics have termed a brutal raid on employer national insurance contributions, as well as the extension of the unpopular freeze on income tax thresholds for an additional three years. Lord Lamont's Budget in the spring of 1993 is now scored at forty-five point six six billion pounds, whereas the 2024 Reeves event is placed at forty-four point five seven billion pounds, largely due to GDP revisions affecting historical measures more than recent ones.

The OBR maintains figures for all tax policies scored at fiscal events since 1970, adjusting them in line with nominal GDP growth up to the end of the forecast horizon. Although these numbers do not account for measures raising more or less than anticipated and miss some smaller changes prior to the watchdog's creation in 2010, they provide the best available indication of the size of packages announced by Chancellors.

Tax Burden To Hit Record High

In its forecasts accompanying the Budget, the OBR indicated that the tax burden is heading toward a record high, reaching thirty-eight point six percent of GDP by 2031-32. Shadow Chancellor Andrew Griffith condemned these actions, stating that Labour promised not to raise taxes on working people yet have added a crushing amount of new taxes.

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He argued that the reason household bills are going up is the cost of these tax rises, which are hitting ordinary families the hardest, while Ms. Reeves remains defiant, insisting she successfully fixed the foundations of the economy.