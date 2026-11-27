The UK Government has abandoned its pledge to ban foie gras imports as part of Andy Burnham's Brexit reset, acknowledging that adopting EU farming laws removes Britain's ability to restrict food products from Europe.

The Labour Government has officially abandoned its election commitment to prohibit the import of foie gras, a decision driven by the terms of Andy Burnham's controversial Brexit reset agreement with the European Union. This reversal highlights a significant shift in Britain's regulatory status, confirming that the nation has moved from being a rule-maker to a rule-taker in trade and agricultural standards.

EU Regulatory Alignment Ends UK Ban Power

Downing Street has explicitly admitted that signing up to European Union farming regulations means the UK Government no longer possesses the legal authority to ban the sale of food products manufactured within the EU. Consequently, the proposed prohibition on foie gras must be dropped to comply with the new partnership framework established with Brussels.

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Diplomatic sources indicate that the ban was removed due to implacable opposition from the French government, which refused to accept any restrictions on the sale of this traditional French delicacy. The UK's failure to enforce the import ban demonstrates that Britain will no longer set its own independent rules regarding food and farming standards.

Financial Value of Brexit Reset Under Review

Further analysis suggests that Mr. Burnham's broader Brexit reset may deliver significantly less economic benefit than initially projected. While the politician described the package as a win-win, an official analysis revealed that the food and farming component of the three-part deal could be worth as little as £200 million a year by 2040.

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This figure stands in stark contrast to the £17 billion value claimed by Mr. Burnham for the overall package, which also includes agreements on emissions trading and youth mobility. The maximum estimated benefit for the agricultural sector remains at £5.1 billion, indicating that the financial gains for farmers may be substantially lower than political promises suggested.

Animal Welfare Groups Condemn Policy Reversal

Animal welfare campaigners have responded with fury to the decision, labeling the abandonment of the foie gras ban as a shameful capitulation to foreign pressure. Steve Reed, the Labour shadow environment secretary, had previously pledged to outlaw the practice, describing the force-feeding of ducks and geese as absolutely disgusting.

David Bowles of the RSPCA stated that plans to shelving the ban to ease EU realignment are deeply concerning for animal welfare and represent a clear backwards step. Abigail Penny of Animal Equality UK accused ministers of a colossal failure to follow through on a clear promise, noting that countries like India and Brazil have recently imposed similar bans.

New Partnerships Bill Fast-Tracks EU Laws

A new EU Partnerships Bill published on Thursday grants ministers sweeping powers to fast-track European regulations into British law with minimal parliamentary scrutiny. The deal signed with Brussels will reduce red tape for British exports of shellfish, cheese, and sausages, but it requires the acceptance of numerous new EU laws.

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A parliamentary report warned that Brussels generates an average of two new regulations daily, which the UK will now be obligated to adopt without a vote on the final proposals. The UK will be consulted on new laws, but the government confirmed that Britain will have no voting power over the final decisions made in Brussels, cementing its new role as a regulatory follower.