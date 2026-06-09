Labour Descends Deeper into Civil War as Keir Starmer Ramps Up 'Stop Burnham' Campaign

The Labour party is on the brink of a major crisis as tensions between its factions rise. Keir Starmer is leading the charge against Andy Burnham, who is favourite to win the Makerfield by-election on June 18 and is expected to make a tilt for the top job. The Prime Minister is vowing to fight on, but his position is becoming increasingly precarious.

Keir Starmer is ramping up a campaign to stop Andy Burnham from becoming Labour leader as the party descends deeper into civil war . The Prime Minister has been calling in groups of ministers to make clear he will fight any challenge to his leadership.

Loyalists have been warning about Burnham's Left-wing economic policies and tensions are rising between the party's factions. Rivals are preparing for hostilities to break into the open assuming Burnham wins the Makerfield by-election on June 18. He has effectively confirmed he will then make a tilt for the top job, although supporters are split over whether to strike immediately or bide their time.

However, Sir Keir has been trying to lay down a marker with a series of face-to-face meetings with MPs insisting he will not go quietly. Angela Rayner has stoked speculation of an alliance with Burnham as she took to the streets of Makerfield yesterday. Allies have pointed to Burnham's interview last week when he refused to say what the existing fiscal rules are as evidence he cannot be trusted with the economy.

Relations between the Prime Minister and Burnham are thought to be frosty, reducing the chances that he will leave No10 voluntarily. Even if a contest is triggered the Prime Minister would be able to stand without needing to get 80 nominations from MPs - although many still doubt he would want to go through the humiliating process of hustings this summer. Former health secretary Wes Streeting has also indicated he wants to be a candidate.

Labour MPs and activists have been flooding Makerfield as the critical contest enters its final stages. They include Angela Rayner, who stoked speculation of an alliance with Burnham. A poll last week suggested Burnham is ten points ahead of his Reform rival, although the outcome could rest on whether Right-wing voters split to back the Restore candidate. Attention at Westminster is already turning to what Burnham would do after his victory.

He has made little secret of his intention to seek the Labour leadership, even though Sir Keir has been vowing to fight on. Sir Keir is plotting a blizzard of activity with a host of 'legacy' policies to improve the Prime Minister's standing with Labour MPs. A Cabinet minister has clashed brutally with a Burnham ally in a live TV interview, as tensions rise.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy accused Labour MP Clive Lewis of 'breathtaking arrogance' as they traded blows on ITV's Peston programme. The backbencher had been opining on how voters in the Makerfield by-election were responding to Burnham when Nandy jumped in to point out he had not even visited the seat. The minister - who represents nearby Wigan - said: 'You've never been! I live there...

' Lewis said Labour was 'toxic'. 'You've seen the literature, it's Andy Burnham, it's not about the Labour Party because it's the only way we're going to win the by-election,' he said. When a clearly incensed Nandy repeated her objection, Lewis said: 'I've got eyes, I've got ears, I can read, I can listen.

' Nandy shot back: 'Well you can't listen if you haven't been and spoken to anyone.





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