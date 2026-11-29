Labour announces major curriculum reforms starting September 2028, including mandatory citizenship, digital literacy, and oracy assessments to support student development.

The Labour Government has confirmed a comprehensive overhaul of the National Curriculum that will introduce compulsory citizenship lessons, enhanced digital literacy, and a new focus on oracy skills for students beginning in September 2028. Education Secretary Lucy Powell stated that these structural changes are designed to address the communication deficits observed in the generation that experienced significant school disruptions during the pandemic. The reforms aim to equip pupils with the critical thinking and verbal communication abilities necessary to navigate a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

New Citizenship And Digital Literacy Mandates

Starting from September 2028, all pupils from primary school onwards will be required to take citizenship classes as a compulsory part of their education. This addition is paired with new digital and media literacy modules specifically designed to help children identify bias and recognize misleading content online. The goal is to create a more robust defense against misinformation by teaching students how to critically evaluate the information they encounter on various digital platforms.

Also read The 2028 Volvo XC90 T8 Just Got a Massive Range Boost

Additionally, the updated computing GCSE will now include specific lessons on data and artificial intelligence. These additions reflect the government's assessment that digital competence is no longer optional but a fundamental requirement for modern citizenship. By integrating these topics early, the curriculum seeks to ensure that students understand the ethical and practical implications of AI before they enter higher education or the workforce.

Oracy Assessments And Speaking Skills Focus

A central pillar of the upcoming changes is the introduction of a new oracy assessment at the end of primary school. This evaluation will test children's speaking and listening skills to ensure they have developed adequate verbal communication abilities before moving to secondary education. Education Secretary Lucy Powell emphasized that oracy is critical for helping the 'Covid generation' recover from months out of school, where social interaction and classroom engagement were severely limited.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ministers are also expected to propose oral assessments in English language GCSE, mirroring the spoken exams that already take place in modern foreign languages. While pupils currently complete a ten-minute speaking assessment, typically involving a presentation and a question and answer session with a teacher, this component does not currently form part of their final GCSE grade. The proposed changes would elevate the status of spoken language, making it a graded component of the qualification to reflect its importance in academic and professional settings.

Stakeholder Positions On Curriculum Reform

Support for the curriculum overhaul has come from Geoff Barton, chairman of the Oracy Education Commission, who argued that these changes better prepare children to understand ideas, explain views, and know how to disagree agreeably. He noted that these skills are essential for students to take their place as active, engaged, and informed citizens in a democratic society. The emphasis on oracy is intended to move beyond pen-and-paper testing to value communication skills that are vital for advancing in a changing world.

However, the proposals have faced sharp criticism from political opponents. Shadow Education Secretary Laura Trott described the overhaul as a shopping list of ideas that sound appealing but risk eroding the core knowledge that has previously placed English pupils in the world's top ten for reading, maths, and science. Trott argued that oracy initiatives have been tried before and failed, warning that core subjects will lose out as primary citizenship becomes a dumping ground for less rigorous content.

Financial Literacy And Reading For Pleasure

The curriculum also introduces mandatory financial literacy lessons, a move welcomed by consumer rights campaigner Martin Lewis. Lewis described the change as a vital opportunity to stop young people from being sent into a world of scams, dodgy deals, and debt without the necessary tools to cope. By teaching financial management skills early, the government hopes to reduce vulnerability to predatory financial practices and empower students to make informed economic decisions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Schools will also be required to set aside dedicated time for pupils to read for pleasure. This measure is mandatory in primary schools, while secondary schools will have more flexibility in implementation. The initiative aims to combat a decline in daily reading levels caused by competition with screens. Officials believe that fostering a love for reading is essential to maintaining high standards in literacy and communication skills across all age groups.

Funding Concerns And Implementation Challenges

Liberal Democrat education spokeswoman Munira Wilson criticized the government for demanding sweeping changes without providing the necessary staff or funding to support them. She highlighted that overstretched teachers are being handed a longer to-do list without the training, funding, or breathing space to deliver the reforms effectively. Wilson pointed to existing issues such as unfunded pay rises and underfunded breakfast clubs as evidence that the system is already under significant strain.

Education Secretary Lucy Powell responded to concerns about the 'Gove era' focus on pen-and-paper testing by asserting that the skills being emphasized are more relevant for the future. She told the Sunday Times that there is a growing disconnect between traditional testing methods and the competencies required for success in a digital age. The government maintains that raising the game on reading and oracy is essential for preparing students for the challenges they will face as they enter adulthood.