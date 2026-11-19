Internal Labour tensions escalate as Cabinet ministers accuse Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh of encouraging MPs to oppose the Rosebank oilfield, threatening the government's pragmatic energy strategy.

Internal divisions within the Labour government have intensified following allegations that Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh is privately encouraging MPs to revolt against the approval of the Rosebank oilfield project. Cabinet ministers are reportedly concerned that the Energy Secretary has been inciting dissent among Labour Members of Parliament regarding the proposed drilling operations in the North Sea. Despite these serious claims, sources close to Fahnbulleh have categorically denied any involvement in fostering opposition to the scheme.

Accusations Against Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh

Rumors suggest that Miatta Fahnbulleh has been actively working to undermine the Rosebank oilfield scheme from within the government. According to reports citing Cabinet ministers, the Energy Secretary is believed to have privately urged MPs to object to the drilling project proceeding. This alleged behavior places her in a difficult position, as she currently oversees a quasi-judicial decision-making process for the development. The denial from her allies highlights a significant disconnect between public statements and private political maneuvering within the Labour cabinet.

Also read Kimmel Has Brutal New Nickname for Failing Transport Secretary

The situation poses a potential risk of confusion for the regulatory process governing the North Sea energy sector. With Miatta Fahnbulleh at the helm of the decision, her alleged disloyalty to the government line could complicate the final approval stages. Critics argue that such internal conflict undermines the administration's ability to present a united front on critical energy infrastructure issues. The controversy adds a layer of political instability to an already contentious environmental and economic debate.

Scale of Labour Opposition to Rosebank Drilling

Significant resistance exists among Labour MPs regarding the Rosebank project, with at least seventy-five members having signed a private letter opposing the drilling. Speculation indicates that up to two hundred Labour MPs may ultimately vote against the proposals, creating a substantial rebellion within the party ranks. One MP opponent described the number of dissenters as significant, noting that they have been formally communicating their concerns to the party whips through signed letters.

Advertisement

This wave of opposition contrasts sharply with the pragmatic approach advocated by some senior figures in the government. While the scale of the revolt is unclear, the potential for two hundred MPs to oppose the project represents a major political challenge. The sheer volume of signed objections suggests a deep ideological divide within Labour over the balance between climate obligations and energy security. Such a large-scale rebellion could force the government to reconsider its stance or risk internal fragmentation.

Contrasting Views on Jackdaw and Rosebank Projects

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh previously distinguished between the Jackdaw gas field and the Rosebank oilfield when justifying approvals. She stated that Jackdaw caters primarily to the domestic market, whereas Rosebank is an oilfield intended mainly for export. This distinction was used to argue that each application should be judged on its own merits and consistency with climate obligations. The government has praised this pragmatic approach, with Keir Starmer supporting the future of drilling in UK waters.

The approval of Jackdaw last month drew praise from Donald Trump for opening up the North Sea to development. In contrast, Rosebank is predicted to produce significantly higher carbon emissions than Jackdaw, sparking further debate. Ed Miliband, now Foreign Secretary, previously labeled Rosebank approval as climate vandalism but insisted he would not resign if the project proceeds. This divergence in rhetoric highlights the complex balancing act the government must perform between international reputation and domestic environmental promises.

Political and Environmental Impact of Decision

The Rosebank oilfield lies west of Shetland and its approval would likely provoke a larger political row than previous decisions. Chancellor John Healey is widely believed to support the project, while some frontbenchers are rumored to be ready to quit if it goes ahead. The previous Conservative government initially approved both Jackdaw and Rosebank, but consent was withdrawn after a court ruled the process unlawful due to challenges by environmental campaigners.

Advertisement

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero insists that the Rosebank decision will follow a quasi-judicial process, considering all environmental evidence. However, the Labour manifesto originally vowed no new North Sea drilling approvals, creating a contradiction with current actions. The Tories and Reform UK are urging approval to boost tax revenues and reduce reliance on imports. Climate campaigners have already protested at the Treasury, signaling continued public resistance to any expansion of fossil fuel extraction.

Next Steps in the Quasi-Judicial Review

The final decision on Rosebank remains tied to the outcome of the ongoing quasi-judicial review process. Miatta Fahnbulleh must navigate the competing pressures of political rebellion, environmental concerns, and economic necessity. The government faces the delicate task of aligning the decision with its stated carbon budgets and energy transition goals. Any delay or reversal could have significant implications for energy security and international trade relationships.

As the controversy grows, the Labour government must clarify its position to prevent further internal discord. The potential resignation of key frontbenchers and the active rebellion of hundreds of MPs create a volatile environment. The outcome of this dispute will likely define Labour's energy policy for years to come, setting a precedent for future North Sea developments. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether the government can maintain unity while delivering on its pragmatic energy strategy.