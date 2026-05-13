Labour Crisis Escalates: Health Secretary Talks with PM, Minister Quits in Disgust with Starmer's Leadership

The Labour Party leadership crisis deepens as a minister urges Premier to resign and Streeting meets PM, ahead of the King's Speech.

Wes Streeting has been urged to speak out against Sir Keir Starmer by a minister who has quit the government as the pair meet in Downing Street ahead of the King's Speech .

The Health Secretary will reportedly set to question the Prime Minister on 'turbulence' in the Labour Party following a string of ministerial resignations while scores of MPs have called for Sir Keir to resign. Zubir Ahmed, who resigned as a health minister, said Cabinet members who are privately dissatisfied with the Prime Minister need to say so publicly.

'I think people who are articulating their dissatisfaction with the Prime Minister in private, they do have a responsibility to say that in public and directly to him, because this situation is unsustainable,' he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme





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Wes Streeting Sir Keir Starmer Keir Starmer's Premiership King's Speech Ministers' Resignations Labour Party Leadership

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