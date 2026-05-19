A Labour member of a Hertfordshire council, Chris Myers, advised his party's representatives to 'start planning sites where we can't win seats' and 'not go near' a planning application for 900 homes. The advice is believed to have been sent in July last year regarding Potters Bar and Cowley Hill ward in Hertfordshire, England.

A Labour member of a Hertfordshire council suggested the party's group 'start planning sites where we can't win seats' and 'take the political decision not to go near' a planning application for 900 homes, according to messages seen by the Daily Mail.

Chris Myers, a Labour councillor, told a party WhatsApp group that allowing a planning application in Potters Bar would break their grip on Hertsmere Council. The messages also discussed concerns over the potential impact of the 'PB3' 900-home development in Potters Bar and the 'Cowley Hill' ward represented by three Labour councillors





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Labour Councillor For Hertsmere Potters Bar Planning Application PB3 900-Home Development Cowley Hill Ward Green Belt Grey Belt Politics Planning Policy Urban Sprawl Government's Planning Inspector

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ann Sather to close Belmont Avenue flagship on June 28, open in Chicago's West Town communityAfter more than 80 years, there will be no Ann Sather restaurant location​ in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue in Chicago's Lakeview community, effective in June.

Read more »

What makes the 'USS Arizona' different from any other dive site in AmericaA trip near the wreck—where 900 service members remain entombed—has renewed focus on why the site is one of the most-restricted U.S waters.

Read more »

UK Retreats from Slave Labour Pledge to Meet Ed Miliband's Net Zero ZealThe UK has acknowledged its failure to uphold its commitment to ensuring its supply chains are free from forced labour in its renewable energy initiatives, after Lord Mawhinney's energy department made a caveat to the law and stated that it would only ensure panels were free from forced labour 'as far as possible'. This decision contradicts Labour's pledge to ban slave labour and Ed Miliband's 'Net Zero' goals.

Read more »

UK Retreats from Slave Labour Pledge to Meet Ed Miliband's Net Zero ZealThe UK has acknowledged its failure to uphold its commitment to ensuring its supply chains are free from forced labour in its renewable energy initiatives, after Lord Mawhinney's energy department made a caveat to the law and stated that it would only ensure panels were free from forced labour 'as far as possible'. This decision contradicts Labour's pledge to ban slave labour and the Government's legislation. Fossil fuels will continue to dominate the energy sector, although this is in line with the UK's desire to focus on renewables. Critics state that these changes undermine Labour's strong stance against forced labour and the Government's legislation.

Read more »