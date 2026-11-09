Labour Council Tax Raid Pushes Bills To £3,000 By 2031

New Budget figures reveal Labour will drive council tax receipts to £70billion by 2031. Average Band D bills will reach £2,958 despite a £100 relief measure.

Millions of households will face annual council tax bills of approximately £3,000 within just five years under the current economic plans of Prime Minister Andy Burnham and the Labour Party. Official figures released alongside the recent Budget indicate a stark divergence between the government's promise of cost-of-living breathing space and the projected reality of steep local tax increases.

Revenue Projections Show Massive Tax Increase

Official data published with the Budget confirms that total council tax receipts are projected to surge from £54 billion in the 2026-27 financial year to £70 billion by 2031-32. This represents a significant expansion in local government revenue that directly impacts residential property owners across England, Scotland, and Wales. The Office for Budget Responsibility forecast assumes that both council tax rates and the total number of households will grow during this period.

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Analysis conducted by the Conservative Party for this publication details the specific burden on individual homeowners. An average Band D property is expected to pay £2,958 in council tax by 2031-32. This figure marks a substantial increase from the current bill of £2,391, representing a rise of nearly £600 over the same timeframe.

Government Relief Measures Fall Short Of Hikes

The projected increase undermines the £100 council tax relief announced by Chancellor John Healey as part of the government's support package. The Conservative Party argues that this one-time handout will not offset the cumulative annual increases that households will face over the next five years. Critics describe the policy as a classic example of giving with one hand while taking significantly more with the other.

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Councils have the authority to increase bills by up to 5 percent each year without requiring a local referendum. However, the Office for Budget Responsibility economic forecast assumes a slightly lower average increase of 4.4 percent in the initial years and 4.3 percent in subsequent years. These conservative estimates suggest that actual bills could rise even further if local authorities decide to exceed these forecasted rates.

Political Opposition And Taxpayer Concerns

Katie Lam, the Conservative housing spokesman, criticized the policy as a council tax bombshell orchestrated by Prime Minister Andy Burnham. She stated that the proposed relief is insufficient when people across the country are facing bills rising by much larger margins. Lam labeled the government's offer a meagre attempt to disguise substantial financial pressure on households struggling with monthly expenses.

John O'Connell, the chief executive of the TaxPayers' Alliance, echoed these concerns. He warned that families nationwide will struggle with this massive hike, which represents their largest cost of living expense. O'Connell described the situation as a direct attack on taxpayers who are seeing less disposable income at the end of every month.

Local Authorities Retain Decision Power

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government clarified the procedural aspects of the tax increase. The ministry emphasized that the figures cited are strictly Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts. Decisions on whether to implement council tax increases in England are made annually by local authorities.

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The government expects local councils to prioritize the interests of taxpayers when setting their budgets. Despite this expectation, the combination of projected national revenue growth and local autonomy means that many households will likely see their bills climb significantly in the coming years. The gap between the central government's relief measures and the projected local tax hikes remains a central point of contention in the current economic debate.