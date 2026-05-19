Labour Council Gloats Over Rejecting Housing Project Backed by Comedians

A gloating Labour council has rejoiced after plans to build 800 new homes in Peckham were rejected following a 'NIMBY campaign' backed by comedians Nish Kumar and James Acaster. The project proved controversial when the developers lowered the proportion of affordable houses from 35% to 12% in December 2024. The cemetery controversy ensues as the comedy duo also performed at a comedy show to raise funds against the project, led by the Aylesham Community Action.

A gloating Labour council rejoiced after plans to build 800 new homes in Peckham were rejected following a 'NIMBY campaign' backed by comedians Nish Kumar and James Acaster.

The project proved controversial after the developers lowered the proportion of affordable houses from 35% to 12% in December 2024. The comedic duo also performed at a comedy show organized by the Aylesham Community Action to raise money against the project. The Planning Inspectorate issued a rejection of the scheme, citing out-of-scale and visually intrusive apartment blocks that would harm the area's 'heritage assets'.

Local Labour councillor Reginald Popoola praised the decision, but others pointed to the acute housing crisis in Peckham





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Labour Council NIMBY Campaign Comedians Nish Kumar And James Acaster Housing Project Peckham Affordable Housing Heritage Assets Comedy Show Aylesham Community Action

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